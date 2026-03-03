Thomas, Weir and Wearing Add to Caps

Tuesday, 3rd Mar 2026 10:17

Town Women’s trio Natasha Thomas, Kenzie Weir and Megan Wearing added to their international caps last night.

Thomas, 30, started for Jamaica as they beat Nicaragua 3-2 in Managua, taking her caps total to six, while she was unable to add to her three international goals before being replaced in the 89th minute.

The game was Jamaica’s second in their CONCACAF W Championship qualification group, the first step on the road to the World Cup, having smashed Dominica 18-0 in their first. Also in Jamaica’s group are Guyana and Antigua & Barbuda.

The winners will go through to the CONCACAF W Championship in November 2026 with four teams then progressing directly into the World Cup finals, which will be held in Brazil in June and July 2027, and two more into intercontinental play-offs.

Elsewhere, defenders Weir and Wearing won caps as Scotland’s U23s were beaten 4-0 by the Netherlands in a friendly at the Sarens PSG Stadium in Inverness.

Weir, 22, who joined on loan from Everton in January, started and played the full 90 minutes, while Wearing, 20, came off the bench in the 88th minute.

Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect