Sassuolo CEO: We'll Evaluate Buying Muric Accordingly
Tuesday, 3rd Mar 2026 11:15
Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali says on-loan Town keeper Aro Muric has shown he is one of the best in Serie A and his club will evaluate whether to exercise their option to buy accordingly.
Muric has impressed both for the Neroverdi, who are ninth in the table following their promotion last season, and Kosovo during 2025/26.
The 27-year-old joined Sassuolo on loan for the season in August last year with the deal including an option for the Kosovan international to move permanently for €10 million (£8.7 million) this summer.
Asked whether he plans to exercise that option, Carnevali, speaking to Radio GR1 Parliament and quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, says he’s been very pleased with the keeper’s performances since his move to Italy.
“He’s a player we signed on loan with an option to buy,” he said. “He’s doing very well and it’s not even that surprising. We have an option to buy from Ipswich and we’ll evaluate him accordingly.
“He’s demonstrating great value and given the right conditions, he’s a player who has given us a lot. I think he’s one of the most promising players and has shown the best things in this league.”
Other clubs in Italy, including Juventus, have been reported to have shown interest in Muric, who is contracted to the Blues until the end of 2028 following his £10 million summer-of-2024 move from Burnley.
Photo: Matchday Images
