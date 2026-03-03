Sassuolo CEO: We'll Evaluate Buying Muric Accordingly

Tuesday, 3rd Mar 2026 11:15 Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali says on-loan Town keeper Aro Muric has shown he is one of the best in Serie A and his club will evaluate whether to exercise their option to buy accordingly. Muric has impressed both for the Neroverdi, who are ninth in the table following their promotion last season, and Kosovo during 2025/26. The 27-year-old joined Sassuolo on loan for the season in August last year with the deal including an option for the Kosovan international to move permanently for €10 million (£8.7 million) this summer. Asked whether he plans to exercise that option, Carnevali, speaking to Radio GR1 Parliament and quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, says he’s been very pleased with the keeper’s performances since his move to Italy. “He’s a player we signed on loan with an option to buy,” he said. “He’s doing very well and it’s not even that surprising. We have an option to buy from Ipswich and we’ll evaluate him accordingly. “He’s demonstrating great value and given the right conditions, he’s a player who has given us a lot. I think he’s one of the most promising players and has shown the best things in this league.” Other clubs in Italy, including Juventus, have been reported to have shown interest in Muric, who is contracted to the Blues until the end of 2028 following his £10 million summer-of-2024 move from Burnley. Photo: Matchday Images



FlittonBlue added 11:17 - Mar 3

Suspect they will buy him if they can find a bigger club who will give them an instant profit 0

Bazza8564 added 11:17 - Mar 3

If he's been as good as the reports suggest they would be mad not to take the option. 0

MaySixth added 11:18 - Mar 3

Been excellent for Sassuolo this season, fair play.



His time at ITFC hasn't worked out but these things happen. 2

FromReuserWithLove added 11:19 - Mar 3

Glad Aro seems to have found a league that suits him. They will sign him for €10m then immediately sell for €20m. 0

baxterbasics added 11:33 - Mar 3

Will no doubt surprise a few around here if we manage to recoup most of our initial investment. 0

DavoIPB added 11:42 - Mar 3

Quality keeper. Head and shoulders above our current crop. Just made too many mistakes unfortunately 0

jas0999 added 11:44 - Mar 3

Just one of those which didn’t happen for him with us. He’s a very good keeper though. 0

Jugsy added 11:44 - Mar 3

I think this goes down as a transfer success for Ashton. Brings a player in of whom the manager values his attributes, doesn't work out but manages to place him with a club who have a similar view and prices him to cover our costs. Not all signings will work but being able to navigate that outcome successfully should be acknowledged as good business (note - pending the transfer for £8million!) 1

SuffolkPunchFC added 12:06 - Mar 3

FlittonBlue, why would they do that? They're unlikely to find better for reasonable money and I can't imagine they could turn a big profit. 0

darkhorse28 added 12:39 - Mar 3

Some players are suited to some leagues. Good shot stopper, poor on crosses and kicking, not suited to the prem and lots of set pieces .., has thrived when that’s mitigated.



Not a shocking fee, in the context of how poor he was, but still a loss, on a player who in Serie A is clearly valued far higher than the fee .., more poor and muddy decision making from Mark .., same as Akpom, and Jens .., we have to spend a huge amount if promoted, on players we don’t deem good enough for the EFL, limiting our ability to add and compete.



Our lack of vision and strategy off the pitch hasn’t improved, it’s gone backwards since we had resources. Nothing has progressed in spite of the rhetoric. Mark managers up, and fans expertly, the areas where he is clearly elite, the things that matter though, poor.



Something has to change, or we’ll get the same outcomes until we end up where Leicester are. 0

RetroBlue added 12:42 - Mar 3

Jugsy: Id be more inclined to say Town have got very lucky if they recoup their original outlay. Muric was in bad form for Burnley before we threw £m's at them for his services / God only knows why we bought him based on that form. He then proceeds to continue int he dame vein at Town... luck would have it that hes found some form at his current club , because based on past form you'd not be expecting that Id suggest /... Got out of jail on this one Ashton. 0

darkhorse28 added 12:51 - Mar 3

DavoIPB if he returned, he’d still be woeful. He’s really poor at some areas that in our league are non negotiable.



He’s not brilliant or terrible, he’s just found a league where his weaknesses are less exposed.



I once watched ‘the best keeper in the world’ Vitor Baia play and train for Sir Bob in Porto - he would train on the reserve side, the first team couldn’t beat him!!! He made Peter Shilton look like a ‘pit pony’ he was that good .., in games equally as good.



Bobby took him to Barca. It turned out he was exceptional but had one weakness - crosses, he’d barely had to take any at Porto and even for the national team .., he went from looking like the best keeper to ever live, to struggling to hold his place.



He’s was the best shot stopper by a country mile .., but context is important.



Muric isn’t even 1% that level, but he’s a decent shot stopper for sure.., and because he’s so big, the assumption is he’ll be commanding and good on crosses, but he retreates to his line, doesn’t the crosses well, and passing is poor.



Lots of leagues and teams where he’d likely thrive.



None of them are in England - I watched Vitor play and train for a whole year.., in games at Porto dominated I don’t think he needed to take more than a handful of crosses a season.



That’s the opening 45 in the premier league these days. 0

