Mehmeti in Team of the Week

Tuesday, 3rd Mar 2026 15:35

Blues forward Anis Mehmeti has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for his display in the 3-0 home victory over Swansea at the weekend.

Mehmeti, played in a narrow left-sided role, netted the first goal, then played a part in the second and third as Town comfortably defeated the Swans.

Former Blues defender Matt Clarke, now with Derby County, is also in the select XI, along with Millwall winger Femi Azeez, a January Town target.

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect