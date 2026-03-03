Five Changes as Town Host Hull City

Tuesday, 3rd Mar 2026 18:58 Town have made five changes for this evening’s home game against promotion rivals Hull City. Ex-Tiger Jacob Greaves returns at left-back, Jack Taylor comes into central midfield, Sindre Walle Egeli is at wide right, Jack Clarke wide left and George Hirst the number nine. Leif Davis, Dan Neil, Wes Burns, Anis Mehmeti and Ivan Azon drop to the bench. Hull City make four changes from the team which won 1-0 at Portsmouth on Saturday with Paddy McNair, Cody Drameh, Liam Millar and one-time Town target Matt Crooks coming into the side. Akin Famewo, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Kyle Joseph and 14-goal top scorer Ollie McBurnie drop to the bench. Semi Ajayi, who once had a trial with Town, returns to the 20-man squad after injury. A Town win would see manager Kieran McKenna become the fastest Blues boss to 100 victories with the club. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Greaves, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Davis, Neil, Cajuste, Burns, McAteer, Mehmeti, Akpom, Azon. Hull City: Pandur, Coyle (c), Hughes, Egan, McNair, Drameh, Slater, Crooks, Gelhardt, Millar, Koumas. Subs: Phillips, Ajayi, McBurnie, Hadziahmtovic, Dowell, Joseph, Lundstram, Famewo, McCarthy. Referee: Lewis Smith (Lancashire). Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 19:01 - Mar 3

Have to say a bit perplexed by this after Saturday's performance... 12

NickITFC added 19:02 - Mar 3

Will he ever learn? 6

HALLSJ added 19:03 - Mar 3

I do not get this selection, perhaps sit in first half, all out attack last 30 mins when it may be too late?? 4

tomisamos11 added 19:03 - Mar 3

Let's wait and see how they perform, but no Mehmeti is really puzzling. 3

bluesissy added 19:03 - Mar 3

What the actual f#ck has km done to that team?????????? I'm sitting here absolutely perplexed 9

ernieg added 19:03 - Mar 3

Why do we bother with Taylor? -1

armchaircritic59 added 19:05 - Mar 3

Never would have called that! 4 I wasn't expecting. Guess that's why KM's a football manager and I'm not, assuming we win of course.



Seems to be a current craze for clubs dropping the top scorers in the league when they come to face us! Wonder if opposition managers have spotted anything or whether they are just trying to be clever? 3

AJW1971 added 19:06 - Mar 3

Too many changes.

Also don’t consider this the strongest starting xi, therefore assume some from Saturday carrying knocks or need additional recovery time.

We really have got to take 3 points.

COYB 2

bluesissy added 19:08 - Mar 3

If professional footballers can't play two games 4 days they need to perhaps play carpet bowls...absolute joke

4

AbujaBlue added 19:09 - Mar 3

Some on here are fine to spout nonsense about KMc even before kickoff. What is hard to understand about player management with such an intense fixture list? 0

bluesissy added 19:09 - Mar 3

I'm sure the players must sit there scratching their heads 1

Gforce added 19:11 - Mar 3

Absolutely ridiculous, I'm astounded. 2

armchaircritic59 added 19:14 - Mar 3

AbujaBlue, guess we'll all find out if it is a bit of tactical genius, or a stupid thing to do, or neither, by around 9.45pm! 2

Jazzy71 added 19:14 - Mar 3

Squad rotation is part of modern football. I back the manager to manage the players fitness. David only sub though, is he carrying an injury, but have been impressed by Greaves lately. All those doubters will be happy with the 3 points later -1

algarvefan added 19:19 - Mar 3

There are some top class managers on this site!!!



Lets wait and see how things go, maybe changes have been made for a reason? I also understand he needs to keep the squad happy and they all train together so no reason for players to be 'strangers', but form is also important. Game again in a few more days, so need to keep the players fresh.



Have faith in your players guys, COYB!!!! 1

jas0999 added 19:21 - Mar 3

Automatic promotion remains the aim and rightly so. A lot has been made of our games in hand and our way back into the race - starting with a WIN tonight. Rotating our four best players from Saturday is bold. But the reason KM is on an eye watering salary. He needs to deliver a win tonight. Anything else unacceptable. 2

blueboy1981 added 19:30 - Mar 3

McKenna !! - YOU had better WIN this one - if not you’ve virtually Certified and Confirmed yourself as totally INSANE !!

Five changes from a Winning Team is nothing short if ABSURD !!

Defies any belief …. !! 5

Northstandveteran added 19:34 - Mar 3

Just my two pennyworth.



How does dropping players, who've played really well, encourage them to perform to their best knowing they'll be dropped the next game?



Still, I'm no football manager.



Must win this evening or the play offs beckon.



3

blueboy1981 added 19:49 - Mar 3

I honestly don’t think McKenna could Care Less, Win, Lose, or Draw - Financially ‘made for life’ off the back of ITFC already.

In my opinion - it shows !! -1

michaeldownunder added 20:00 - Mar 3

Q. Does anyone on this site know who is fit or carrying a injury ?, NO WE DO NOT !!!! Neil is not match fit better that we have a player that can play the last 10 games than one who has to sit out the rest of the season with a muscle tear. Leif Davis and Clarke need game time rest. They both put in one hell of a shift every game. -1

WalkRules added 20:32 - Mar 3

70% possession.

100% clueless. 0

