Five Changes as Town Host Hull City
Tuesday, 3rd Mar 2026 18:58
Town have made five changes for this evening’s home game against promotion rivals Hull City.
Ex-Tiger Jacob Greaves returns at left-back, Jack Taylor comes into central midfield, Sindre Walle Egeli is at wide right, Jack Clarke wide left and George Hirst the number nine. Leif Davis, Dan Neil, Wes Burns, Anis Mehmeti and Ivan Azon drop to the bench.
Hull City make four changes from the team which won 1-0 at Portsmouth on Saturday with Paddy McNair, Cody Drameh, Liam Millar and one-time Town target Matt Crooks coming into the side.
Akin Famewo, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Kyle Joseph and 14-goal top scorer Ollie McBurnie drop to the bench. Semi Ajayi, who once had a trial with Town, returns to the 20-man squad after injury.
A Town win would see manager Kieran McKenna become the fastest Blues boss to 100 victories with the club.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Greaves, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Davis, Neil, Cajuste, Burns, McAteer, Mehmeti, Akpom, Azon.
Hull City: Pandur, Coyle (c), Hughes, Egan, McNair, Drameh, Slater, Crooks, Gelhardt, Millar, Koumas. Subs: Phillips, Ajayi, McBurnie, Hadziahmtovic, Dowell, Joseph, Lundstram, Famewo, McCarthy. Referee: Lewis Smith (Lancashire).
Photo: Matchday Images
