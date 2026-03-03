|Ipswich Town 1 v 0 Hull City
EFL Championship
Tuesday, 3rd March 2026 Kick-off 19:45
Jakirovic: Ipswich Deserved One Goal
Tuesday, 3rd Mar 2026 23:41
Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic admitted Town deserved to score one goal in their 1-0 victory over the Tigers, but felt his side had limited the Blues to very few clear-cut opportunities.
Azor Matusiwa’s first goal for Town in the 71st minute was enough to secure the Suffolk side their first ever double over the Tigers to move them back up to third in the Championship.
“I think that Ipswich deserved one goal, but they didn’t create a big chance until this goal,” Jakirovic said.
"After this goal, Ivor [Pandur] saved two in one attack, maybe they had this chance when we made a mistake in the right corner with Charlie [Hughes] and [Joe] Gelhardt [Pandur saved from George Hirst in the first half]. Defensively, we were good.
“This is the only way you can play against Ipswich because they are very good on the ball. A lot of possession, a lot of good players inside and unfortunately we lost the game.
“When we conceded a goal, after we showed that we can play, we can press them, we can push them, but unfortunately we didn’t score, even though we had some situations there.
“And also in the first half, some transitions, it’s a lack of better decisions. You can look at the other side, switch to the other side and Liam [Millar] will be alone twice against the goalkeeper. Maybe we can play better in those moments.
“It’s frustrating sometimes, but this is also quality. I cannot go on the pitch and take the ball past a player or have a shot towards the goal.
“I think our idea was good from the middle block to the low block with nine or 10 players but with three very fast players in front, and we will have our moments. And we had them, but we didn’t use them.
“This is football, OK, you can make a mistake. We were good defensively and just lacked these decisions in the last third.
“Ipswich are trying to play everything very fast, very quick, build-up, throw-ins, they’re trying to catch you when you are not organised there. This is also their quality.
“I am happy because we are there, we have 60 points and we will fight to the end.”
Hull host fourth-placed Millwall on Saturday, then travel to face Wrexham, who are sixth, in a week’s time.
Photo: TWTD
