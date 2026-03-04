Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Later Kick-Off For Southampton Trip But Game Could Still Switch Date
Wednesday, 4th Mar 2026 12:09

Town’s Championship game at Southampton on Friday 3rd April has moved to a 5.30pm kick-off for live Sky Sports coverage but could still be subject to a switch of date.

The Good Friday match, which was previously set to get under way at 3pm, taking place as now scheduled depends on the Saints’ FA Cup progress.

If the Hampshire side make it through to round six of the FA Cup, then that tie would be played that weekend. The Saints face Fulham at Craven Cottage in round five on Sunday.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



TractorCam added 12:24 - Mar 4
How we need Fulham to win that match. Having to play two games in hand within the final three weeks of the season is not ideal, especially with Pompey being postponed twice for matters out of our control.
0

Hogger added 12:25 - Mar 4
Can anyone work out when the dates of the rest of the matches in April will be announced? Concensus online seems to suggest this Friday but many other theories abound... so hard to make plans like this
0

bradforblues added 12:58 - Mar 4
I still dream about that Championship game. Sarmientooooooo, he's magic you know
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026