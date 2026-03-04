Later Kick-Off For Southampton Trip But Game Could Still Switch Date
Wednesday, 4th Mar 2026 12:09
Town’s Championship game at Southampton on Friday 3rd April has moved to a 5.30pm kick-off for live Sky Sports coverage but could still be subject to a switch of date.
The Good Friday match, which was previously set to get under way at 3pm, taking place as now scheduled depends on the Saints’ FA Cup progress.
If the Hampshire side make it through to round six of the FA Cup, then that tie would be played that weekend. The Saints face Fulham at Craven Cottage in round five on Sunday.
Photo: Matchday Images

