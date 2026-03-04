Women's Final Game Date Set

Wednesday, 4th Mar 2026 13:14

Ipswich Town Women’s final WSL2 game of of the season against Sunderland at the JobServe Community Stadium will take place on Saturday 2nd May (KO 3pm).

The game, which the Blues will hope will see their second-tier status confirmed for next term, had been set for the following day with a 3pm start.

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC