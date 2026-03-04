Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Women's Final Game Date Set
Wednesday, 4th Mar 2026 13:14

Ipswich Town Women’s final WSL2 game of of the season against Sunderland at the JobServe Community Stadium will take place on Saturday 2nd May (KO 3pm).

The game, which the Blues will hope will see their second-tier status confirmed for next term, had been set for the following day with a 3pm start.

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC



Freddies_Ears added 13:32 - Mar 4
That's not great. ITFC v QPR at 1230, then a mad rush to ColU for the 3pm start. Hopefully we sealed promotion in advance!!!
0


