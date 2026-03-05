Women's Duo Win U20s Caps

Thursday, 5th Mar 2026 11:20

Town Women’s duo Ava Baker and Nelly Las came on as subs as England’s U20s beat the Netherlands 1-0 in their second friendly during their training camp in Alicante.

The pair were introduced in the 71st minute as the Young Lionesses saw out the victory, Chloe Hylton of Carolina Ascent having netted the goal two minutes before half-time.

Forward Baker (above), 20, who signed for the Blues on loan from Birmingham in January, was winning her fourth cap at U20 level, having scored twice in her earlier games, after previously playing for the Young Lionesses at U17 and U19 levels.

Full-back Nelly Las (below), 18, who joined Town on loan from Leicester during the transfer window, was winning her first U20s cap having played nine times at U19 level and also for the U17s.

Blues attacker Princess Ademiluyi, 19, who joined the club on loan from US-based Gotham FC, was an unused sub.

The camp is part of the preparations for the final round of U19 European Championship qualifiers and the U20 World Cup in Poland in September.

The Young Lionesses complete their fixtures against Mexico on Friday.

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC