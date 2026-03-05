EFL Confirms Championship Play-Off Expansion
Thursday, 5th Mar 2026 11:42
The EFL has confirmed that the Championship play-off format will be expanded to six teams from next season.
EFL clubs ratified the proposal which was revived in September last year by Preston North End chief executive Peter Ridsdale, having previously been put forward by one-time Crystal Palace and Bristol City chief executive Phil Alexander, who is now CEO of the National League.
An EFL statement reads: “At a general meeting today, EFL clubs approved changes to expand the number of teams competing in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs from four to six, starting in the 2026/27 season.
“The decision is intended to increase the number of competitive fixtures during the closing stages of the campaign, while also giving two additional clubs the opportunity to reach the play-off final at Wembley Stadium and progress to the Premier League.”
EFL chief executive Trevor Birch added: “Since their introduction in 1986/87, the play-offs have become a highlight of the domestic football calendar, capturing the drama, suspense and jeopardy that make the EFL so special.
“Following several months of discussion with clubs and other stakeholders, we are confident this change will further strengthen the Championship as a competition and give more clubs and their supporters a genuine opportunity of achieving promotion.”
The new format broadly follows the structure of the National League’s play-offs with the fifth-finishing side hosting the eighth-placed team and sixth at home to seventh in one-off matches.
The winners would then play the teams third and fourth in two-legged semi-finals - differing from the National League where there are one-off games throughout - before the traditional Wembley final.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
|
