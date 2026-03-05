Town Foodbanks Group After Easter Egg Donations

Thursday, 5th Mar 2026 14:50

Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks is asking for Easter eggs in addition to the usual tinned goods, non-perishable items and cash and card donations ahead of the Leicester City match this Saturday.

This weekend’s collection for local food bank FIND (Families in Need) runs from midday until 2.30pm in the FanZone and in Portman Road.

With FIND distributing around 1,400 emergency food parcels already in 2026 and 1,500 basic food boxes in February alone, the need across Ipswich is more acute than ever.

With the upcoming school Easter holidays putting a strain on families, the group is asking for Easter egg donations to brighten up a child’s day.

IP1, where collections happen monthly, is more deprived than 87% of neighbourhoods in England, with a third of children in Ipswich living in poverty. Having celebrated its three-year anniversary in January, ITFC FSF believes that no child should be denied joy due to monetary pressures beyond their control.

George Gray, holiday gift liaison officer for ITFC FSF, said: “We put out an ask last December for Christmas chocolates and fans donated over 150 boxes, something that made a massive difference to children and families in Ipswich.

“We want to keep this going as families deserve dignity and the chance to celebrate Easter regardless of their financial situation. We know the Blue Army will deliver.”

ITFC FSF is rooted in the organising principle that no one gets left behind, especially with school holidays fast approaching and demand on FIND continuing to rise.

The group is part of the national Fans Supporting Foodbanks movement, which originated with Liverpool and Everton supporters in 2015. The initiative now spans 40-plus clubs across the English footballing pyramid, all united under the principle that Hunger Doesn't Wear Club Colours.

Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks can be contacted via ITFC.FSF@gmail.com, while they can be found on Facebook here and on Twitter here. Donations can be made via a GoFundMe page here.

Photo: Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks