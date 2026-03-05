Peskett Nominated For PFA Fans' Player of the Month

Thursday, 5th Mar 2026 17:55

Town forward Sophie Peskett has been nominated for the PFA WSL2 Fans’ Player of the Month award for February.

Peskett is shortlisted alongside Newcastle’s Emily Murphy, Ellie Brazil of Southampton Women, Charlton Athletic pair Lucy Fitzgerald and Jodie Hutton and Crystal Palace’s Ashleigh Weerden. Votes can be cast here.

The 23-year-old was also nominated for the WSL2 Goal of the Month award for February.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images