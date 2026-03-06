U21s Host West Brom, U18s at Home to Leicester

Friday, 6th Mar 2026 09:52

Town’s U21s are in Premier League 2 action against West Brom at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester this evening (KO 7pm), while the U18s host Leicester City at Playford Road on Saturday (KO 1pm).

The U21s are second in the 29-team division behind leaders Chelsea on goal difference but having played a game more than Manchester United behind them. West Brom are 26th with 12 points from their 16 games.

Town’s U18s remain bottom of the U18 Premier League South, five points behind second-bottom Birmingham but with three games in hand. Leicester are fourth.

Photo: TWTD