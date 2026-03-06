McKenna: Really Tough to Play Dominant Football in the Championship This Season

Friday, 6th Mar 2026 16:16

Blues boss Kieran McKenna says he’s learnt it’s really difficult to reverse a club’s momentum following relegation from the Premier League and believes it’s more difficult to play dominant football in the Championship this season than it was during the 2023/24 promotion season.

While Town are third in the table, tomorrow’s opponents at Portman Road Leicester City are currently third from bottom, although would be 19th had they not been deducted six points for breaking EFL financial rules.

Southampton, last season’s other relegated top-flight side, are seventh having made a significant improvement in recent weeks after struggling earlier on.

“It’s been interesting, to be honest,” McKenna said when asked whether he was surprised by the two other relegated clubs’ form.

“And I think I understand the challenges even better this year, having lived it now as a team coming down from the Premier League. And, of course, our journey, our recent history, is really, really different than Leicester and Southampton.



“There are definitely some things that I’ve learned and seen over this last couple of seasons, and certainly this season. The truth is, I think it’s really, really difficult to turn the momentum around when you come off the back of a relegation.



“You feel that, teams coming down from the Premier League have an advantage. They have parachute payments and they have good squads. And certainly you feel that when you can get a positive run of results, and maybe if you get a good start and you’re off and running, then it’s really easy for the whole club to get behind it and be together and look forward to being at the top of the Championship rather than the bottom of the Premier League. And that can be a really exciting season.



“But on the other hand, when you don’t get a start like that or when you don’t get good results, it can be really hard to turn that momentum around and to be ready for this division and the challenges that it brings every three days.



“I don’t think or spend too much time thinking about those two clubs, but having experienced some of the things we have this year, I can understand how it can be really difficult to turn around.

“And we felt how it can be really difficult to turn that momentum around and how hard you have to work for it, how strong you need to be mentally to turn that around.



“It can certainly go one way or another and it’s not easy, and it’s not a given. I think there’s that element that we’ve learned over the course of the year.

“I also think you look at the Championship this season, and maybe there’s a direction of travel a little bit in the Premier League this year as well.



“It’s a really, really tough league to play dominant football in. The games, even compared to two seasons ago, are much, much, much more broken.



“The emphasis on set plays and man-to-man marking, lots of people have spoken about that in the Premier League recently, and Premier League managers have spoken about it.



“You put that in a Championship on a lot of poor playing surfaces, if I’m honest, and that [can impact] extra technical quality or extra quality that you have. It’s a pretty small margin because there are so many equalisers in this division.



“Having Premier League experience or having quality in your squad is equalised by a lot of different factors.



“And in contrast to that, fighting against maybe the momentum of coming off a relegation season is a bigger factor than having some extra technical quality or Premier League experience in your squad.



“So, I understand the challenges. We’re living them and we’re working really, really hard this season to pull the team together, to pull the club together, to pick up good results, to enjoy the battle of being one of the top teams in the Championship who teams want to beat.



“But it’s certainly a different challenge and it’s a big challenge. So, in that way, to answer your question, it does, but it doesn’t surprise me to see other teams finding the division tough because I think it is relentless and genuinely one of the most competitive divisions in world football.”

