Ademiluyi on Target For England U20s

Friday, 6th Mar 2026 17:14

Princess Ademiluyi scored and Town teammates Nelly Las and Ava Baker also won caps as England’s U20s beat Mexico 4-1 in the final game of their training camp in Alicante.

Ademiluyi, 19, who joined the club on loan from US-based Gotham FC in January, came off the bench in the 70th minute and completed the Young Lionesses’ victory when she scored in the final minute.

Full-back Las, 18, who joined Town on loan from Leicester during the transfer window, started and won her second U20s cap having previously played for the U19s and U17s.

Forward Baker, 20, who signed for the Blues on loan from Birmingham, also in January, won her fifth cap at U20 level as a 70th-minute sub, having scored twice in her earlier games.

The camp was arranged as part of the preparations for the final round of U19 European Championship qualifiers and the U20 World Cup in Poland in September.

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC