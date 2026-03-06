McKenna: Benefits and Drawbacks to Six-Team Championship Play-Off Move

Blues manager Kieran McKenna says there are benefits and drawbacks to the EFL clubs’ decision to switch the Championship players to six sides from next season.

A vote at a general meeting yesterday rubber-stamped the move which will see the teams placed third to eighth fight it out for the final promotion spot.

Asked his thoughts on the move, McKenna said: “I think at this point, it’s probably passed my thoughts on it, to be honest. It’s coming, it is what it is.



“The club has been involved in that process. The benefits are clear, especially from a commercial point of view, to the teams and to the league.



“The drawbacks are pretty clear from a sporting and a games perspective. And other than that, I think any manager’s opinion at this point doesn’t really matter.

“Whoever is in the league next year needs to be ready for it and use it to their benefit if possible.”

Town will hope to be in the Premier League next season and having no direct interest in the top of the Championship.

