McKenna: Benefits and Drawbacks to Six-Team Championship Play-Off Move
Friday, 6th Mar 2026 17:21
Blues manager Kieran McKenna says there are benefits and drawbacks to the EFL clubs’ decision to switch the Championship players to six sides from next season.
A vote at a general meeting yesterday rubber-stamped the move which will see the teams placed third to eighth fight it out for the final promotion spot.
Asked his thoughts on the move, McKenna said: “I think at this point, it’s probably passed my thoughts on it, to be honest. It’s coming, it is what it is.
“Whoever is in the league next year needs to be ready for it and use it to their benefit if possible.”
Town will hope to be in the Premier League next season and having no direct interest in the top of the Championship.
