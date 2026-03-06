U21s Beaten By West Brom

Friday, 6th Mar 2026 21:22

Town’s U21s fell to a surprise 3-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion at the Jobserve Community Stadium in Colchester this evening.

Eseosa Sule gave the visitors the lead in the 16th minute with Souleyman Mandey adding the second on 69, before Jack Bray completed the scoring a minute into time added on.

Town again included 19-year-old trialist Vinnie Tume on the bench, the Sholing FC striker coming on for the final 25 minutes.

U21s: Bilokapic, Elliott (c), Boniface, Wilkinson (Lewis 78), Baggott, Turner, Mendel, Compton (Boswell 78), L Fletcher (Tume 65), T Taylor, Runham (Pitts 65). Unused: Bentley.

Photo: TWTD