Five Changes as Blues Host Leicester
Saturday, 7th Mar 2026 14:20

Town have made five changes for this afternoon’s home game against Leicester City, switching back to the team which beat Swansea City 3-0 last weekend.

Jacob Greaves, Jack Taylor, Sindre Walle Egeli, Jack Clarke and George Hirst drop to the bench having been in the XI that beat Hull City 1-0 with Leif Davis, Dan Neil, Wes Burns, Anis Mehmeti and Ivan Azon returning to the side.

Leicester City make one change from the team which lost 2-0 at home to Norwich in midweek with Divine Mukasa moving to the bench and Stephy Mavididi replacing him.

Hamza Choudhury is back among the subs after injury, alongside Jordan James and Jamaal Lascelles, who returned to first-team action as subs in midweek.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Neil, Burns, Nunez, Mehmeti, Azn. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Taylor, Cajuste, McAteer, Walle Egeli, Clarke, Akpom, Hirst. 

Leicester: Stolarczyk, Ricardo (c), Okoli, Nelson, Thomas, Winks, Skipp; Fatawu, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi, Daka. Subs: French, Aluko, Lascelles, Choudhury, Aribo, James, Richards, Mukasa, Ayew. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



warno added 14:28 - Mar 7
There is a home team and an away team.
armchaircritic59 added 14:37 - Mar 7
That's pretty much what I and I would imagine many, thought would happen. Seems fair enough to me. I must be getting soft in my old age, I was against all this rotation earlier in the season, but I can at least see some merit in it now. I guess you live and learn, even if you were around with the dinosaurs!
howsey51 added 14:50 - Mar 7
I know Clarke is top scorer but I can’t help feeling this is our strongest team at the moment minus jaden.
armchaircritic59 added 14:52 - Mar 7
howsey51, I think we are just so extemely fortunate to be able to make the choice!
