Five Changes as Blues Host Leicester

Saturday, 7th Mar 2026 14:20

Town have made five changes for this afternoon’s home game against Leicester City, switching back to the team which beat Swansea City 3-0 last weekend.

Jacob Greaves, Jack Taylor, Sindre Walle Egeli, Jack Clarke and George Hirst drop to the bench having been in the XI that beat Hull City 1-0 with Leif Davis, Dan Neil, Wes Burns, Anis Mehmeti and Ivan Azon returning to the side.

Leicester City make one change from the team which lost 2-0 at home to Norwich in midweek with Divine Mukasa moving to the bench and Stephy Mavididi replacing him.

Hamza Choudhury is back among the subs after injury, alongside Jordan James and Jamaal Lascelles, who returned to first-team action as subs in midweek.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Neil, Burns, Nunez, Mehmeti, Azn. Subs: Palmer, Greaves, Taylor, Cajuste, McAteer, Walle Egeli, Clarke, Akpom, Hirst.

Leicester: Stolarczyk, Ricardo (c), Okoli, Nelson, Thomas, Winks, Skipp; Fatawu, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi, Daka. Subs: French, Aluko, Lascelles, Choudhury, Aribo, James, Richards, Mukasa, Ayew. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect