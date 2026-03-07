McKenna: The Referee Says He Didn't See It, For Me That's Not Good Enough

Saturday, 7th Mar 2026 18:33 Town boss Kieran McKenna was in no doubt that his side should have been awarded a last-gasp penalty in their 1-1 draw with Leicester City at Portman Road, dismissing referee John Busby’s explanation that he didn’t see Hamza Choudhury’s foul on Cedric Kipre as “not good enough”. Having found themselves behind to Patson Daka’s 39th-minute goal having been under-par before the break, the Blues dominated the second and levelled through sub Sindre Walle Egeli in the 76th minute. Town, who had had earlier penalty calls waved away by referee Busby when Ivan Azon and more convincingly Anis Mehmeti felt they were fouled, maintained the pressure into injury time and in the fifth and final minute of time added on Kipre was hauled down by Choudhury as he looked to get on a Dara O’Shea cross from the right. “I think it’s clear, that’s the feeling in the stadium and in the dressing room,” McKenna said when asked whether he believed his side should have been awarded the late spot-kick. “I don’t want to start with the referee but that’s the first question, I wouldn’t have started with that because there were other things to the game. “I loved how we chased the game in the second half, I thought we had at least two clear penalties, a clear penalty on Anis and the one on Cedric at the end, it’s crazy for me that it’s not given. It couldn’t be any more clear, there’s nowhere else you can look. “Dara puts an incredible ball into the six-yard box, that’s the only place that all the officials have to look and Cedric gets fouled in every way you can get fouled. “It’s really frustrating because I really, really liked the way we chased the game. We should have a clear penalty to go and win the game. “It’s the same referee when there was the same situation against Preston when we should have had a clear penalty to win the game [Jack Clarke having been fouled and then a Lilywhites player handling in the box moments later], but today was even much worse and even more clear. “We’re really frustrated by that and we should have had two penalties, but we should have had in whatever minute Cedric’s was a kick to win the game and our supporters would be going home, I think, really proud of the second-half performance of the team. The spirit and the character the group showed again, and what would have been very likely a comeback victory.” Asked whether referee Busby, who is becoming something of a bete noire for Town supporters, had given him an explanation, McKenna added: “He said he didn’t see it after the game. For me, it’s not good enough, is it? There’s nowhere else to look when the cross comes in from really wide, so as soon as it’s crossed the only place to look is at what’s going on in the penalty box. Of course, we take his word that he didn’t see it, but I don’t know how you can’t.” McKenna rarely approaches referees at the whistle but did so on this occasion and says Busby pulled him to one side to outline his position on the incident. “He was pulling me over for a chat on the side just to get away from the bodies,” the Blues manager continued. “There was no aggression between myself and the referee on that. “Of course, there was frustration, but we pulled away from the bodies because there were a lot of people around and he explained that he didn’t see the incident. That’s all that was.” Fans and players also felt the free-kick which led to the Leicester goal was harshly awarded but McKenna wouldn’t be drawn on that decision: “I won’t focus on the referee on that one. We still should defend the set play.” Reflecting on the game overall, he said: “We didn’t execute as well as we could have in the first half. I thought the spaces were there for us, but we just weren’t as clean and as precise in some moments. “Our build-up wasn’t maybe quite as good as it has been because there were one, sometimes two spare men there and we didn’t progress the ball through the pitch with as much confidence as we have been or execute quite as well as we could. “But that can happen, especially when you have as many games as we have at the moment — you’re not going to play well in every half. “The biggest frustration probably is that we don’t go in at 0-0 because we didn’t have loads of pressure against us or anything like that, so a set play from that far out, as much as it’s a great finish by the Leicester player, it was disappointing from us to concede that and not just go in at half-time and know that we could push on in the second half. “We know we weren’t at our very best in that half, but the second half I thought was really good and we showed against a Leicester team full of quality, who we’ve been neck and neck with in terms of leagues and position over the last few years, that we’re in a pretty good spot. “Our intensity, our quality, our understanding of how to chase the game and the resilience the players showed. “We’re frustrated but we also have to make sure we see the progress because we know that’s a situation we struggled with a little bit at the start of the season. “I said it even after the Preston game, but certainly in the last couple of games here, I think we’ve shown great growth in that and really it should have been rewarded with more points than it has.” Walle Egeli’s goal, his third for the club, came at a time when McKenna was bringing on all his attacking options. “That’s important when you chase the game and Leicester are hanging on for the result and defending narrow and deep,” he added. “You have to use your crosses and get bodies in there. “We tried to bring on as many attacking subs as we could and we know Sindre’s got quality in the box if things fall to him and he took it well.” Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



CustardCream added 18:36 - Mar 7

Did he not see the ones on Leif or Mehmeti either then? By law of averages we should’ve had at least one tonight. 2

PortmanSi added 18:40 - Mar 7

The ball cannot commit a foul. That’s the first thing refs are taught. Don’t watch the ball, anticipate where it’s going. 3

IP1Blue added 18:43 - Mar 7

Definitely a pen, no doubt



But



You’ve got to take your chances, don’t rely on EFL referees to get you out of trouble because we all know what they are! A poor first half, not taking our chances and not making the most out of our set pieces cost us the game. Yes, a spirited second half performance but we have to take it out of the referees hands. Furlong did it a couple of weeks ago and we got away with it. 1

RobITFC added 18:46 - Mar 7

Standing 10 yards away with a clear view! If that’s the case then he should not be refereeing? 1

poet added 18:46 - Mar 7

Weak excuse by a very weak referee. From where he was situated…. He most certainly should have seen it. His incompetence robbed us of 2 points. 2

Bazza8564 added 18:49 - Mar 7

I thought the Kipre one was a penalty, the others less so, we fell over too easily again for me but the ref was so inconsistent.

Tuesday night we had a great Ref and he was in total control, this one was just p**s poor, end of.

10 points from 12, we win at Stoke tuesday then head to the bottom side, so theres still so much left to play for 1

ChrisFelix added 18:51 - Mar 7

So he missed it. But after the player & crowd reaction why didn't he ask either linesman or 4th official 1

pelles321 added 18:53 - Mar 7

I think that was Walle Egeli’s fourth goal for the club. 2

TimmyH added 18:54 - Mar 7

Relying on penalty shouts doesn't cut the mustard with me (thought the only one which was a penalty was on Kipre) other than that we didn't test the goalkeeper nearly enough for all the intensity of that 2nd half I think he only had one other shot to save and that was tame, this can be applied to other matches...at times we need to be more direct on shooting and stop over playing when there is a low block. 0

ITFCSG added 19:00 - Mar 7

Fair enough, the ref was shite but you can't keep blaming the ref when our forwards are firing blanks, failing to capitalise from the slew of corners we won and having ZERO shots on target in the first hour of the match. We seem to have 2,3 decent performances interspersed with a crap performance. Today once again plenty of sideways and backwards passing with players refusing to shoot even when in range, why? 1

herfie added 19:02 - Mar 7

Abject refereeing who, sadly, will escape any EFL sanction and remain free for more sub-standard performances.



That said, we can’t rely on refs to decide our destiny. Today our overall performance reflected the season so far - inconsistent. Below par first half, much improved second. Something that hasn’t really been satisfactorily addressed; but needs to be from here in.











1

armchaircritic59 added 19:03 - Mar 7

We failed to win despite the referee not because of him. It took 45 minutes for us to realise there was a match on. Second half much better but 45 minutes wasted. KM is defintely right about one thing, it was not a free kick that led to their goal, but it should have been defended much better, he was spot on there.



Penalties, free kicks? You win some you lose some, on this ocassion it appears we lost, another time it may well be a different story. It shouldn't be allowed to paper over a poor ( in the first half ) performance, as KM pretty much said himself in his own way. Fortunately the damage isn't terminal, but we need to put it right twice next week. 1

jas0999 added 19:17 - Mar 7

One shot on target at the sixty minute mark at home to a team in the bottom two. Lethargic, slow and abysmal first half. That’s on the manager. Turn up and play early and then, take four of five easy chances after the hour mark and we wouldn’t be relying on the ref. Over to KM to earn his whopping salary - it’s not the refs fault. We failed with early intensity. We failed to take chances. Sort it out McKenna. 0

blueoutlook added 19:18 - Mar 7

Penalty or no penalty we weren’t at the races in the first half and that’s what cost us ! On another note am I the only one who keeps getting these damned center parcs adverts keep popping up on here everywhere now,they are distracting and blo0dy annoying. 1

Bert added 19:30 - Mar 7

I had a Birds Eye view and it was a penalty. VAR would have given it but as I loathe VAR I would still prefer to go with the on field decision….. as long as Busby is not the official in the middle. He acts in a manner that does not give players or supporters confidence in his decision making. We move on. 0

ITFC_1994 added 19:49 - Mar 7

People on socials seem to think it's cool / edgy to say it's not the refs fault we couldn't score, create chance, beat a team lower down the table.... its not. Its ridiculous.



We played very well in the second half, exactly as a team should play pushing for a winner. Sometimes you play and never look like scoring a winner, today it was a matter of time. The pressure told and that was the penalty, which was stonewall. We should have won this game 2-1.



Shocking shocking decision.



I will say though, that Hirst again offered nothing from the bench and although Azon held the ball up well and offered some good touches / flicks, he never looked like scoring. The lack of a quality striker, yes, that's not the refs fault....



This sort of performance and injustice keeps momentum going and may make us even stronger / more determined.



Onwards!!! COYB 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments