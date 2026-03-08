U18s Beat Leicester

Sunday, 8th Mar 2026 09:41

Town’s U18s beat Leicester City 3-1 on Saturday afternoon despite losing keeper Josh Bentley to injury in the first half and missing a late penalty.

Kellyan Olawole gave the Blues the lead in the sixth minute, before the game was held up for nine minutes on 13 after Town keeper Bentley suffered an injury which eventually saw the UAE U17 international taken to hospital at half-time, delaying the restart until the ambulance had returned. Ruben Wreford, who had been involved in the U16s game, took over.

Shakil Nicolaou made it 2-0 on 33, Joseph Colangelo-Allen pulled one back for the Foxes in the 76th minute, before Blues winger Jayden Adetiba, also a UAE U17 international, saw a penalty saved, the former Arsenal youngster having been fouled himself.

But striker Nelson Eze (pictured) sealed the three points and Town’s fourth win of the season with a header a minute into injury time.

The Blues, who are in action again on Tuesday afternoon at West Brom, remain bottom of the U18 Premier League South table, but now two points behind second-bottom Birmingham with three games in hand.

U18s: Bentley (Wreford 22), Brouwers, Berkeley-Agyepong, Hammond (Duggins 71), Olawole, Sains (Boakye-King 71), Nicolaou (Pedder 62), Wood, Eldred (Burton-Yurevich 62), Eze, Adetiba.

Photo: TWTD