Davis: You Could See the Spirit Between the Boys

Sunday, 8th Mar 2026 10:23 by Kallum Brisset

Leif Davis believes Town have shown significant growth in character since the early stages of the Championship season.

The Blues came from behind to draw 1-1 with Leicester City at Portman Road on Saturday, but are still waiting for their first comeback victory of the campaign after Cédric Kipré was denied a stoppage-time penalty by referee John Busby.

It meant Town extended their unbeaten run on Suffolk soil to 14 matches in all competitions, but they remain two points outside the automatic promotion places in fourth.

Kieran McKenna’s side had fallen behind through Patson Daka’s volley and Davis says recent positive results played a role in the Blues maintaining their belief in what was a dominant second-half display.

“You could see the spirit between the boys,” he said. “If I said this a few months ago, we would probably not have got that goal. We looked together as a team, and that’s just confidence from the last few weeks that we’ve had.

“Especially after the Wrexham game, we’ve found that desire together. We had a big chat with each other and finding that belief between the team is what we’ve needed.

“Three games this week at home have been good games, but it would have been nice to take the three points.”

Sindre Walle Egeli came off the bench to score his fourth goal of the season, firing in at the near post after Anis Mehmeti saw a strike blocked from close range.

Davis said: “He’s been working hard, you can see it in training. Not just him, but everyone and the full dressing room. People that aren’t even playing are coming on, grafting hard in training and doing everything they can to climb that table and put the points on the board.”

The overriding emotion after the draw with the Foxes was one of disappointment, with Town having lost ground in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

With another game on the horizon away at Stoke City on Tuesday, Davis knows the group need to park all their frustrations and try to make the perfect response in Staffordshire.

“Three points would have been incredible and it would have finished off a good week for us,” he said. “We’ve just got to get our heads down for the next few days and get ready for Stoke on Tuesday night, which will be a tough game as well.

“When we played them earlier on in the season, they were one of the better footballing teams. They were very good, they were up there with the best teams we’ve played this year.

“We’ve got to prepare for that and forget about it, which will be tough, but everything we can do to focus on Tuesday night is important.

“It’s got to go now, you can’t think about it now. The more we dwell on it now, the more it’s going to get in our brain for the game on Tuesday night against Stoke. That’s gone, that’s in the past now, we can’t go back and change that part of the game.

“We’re fully focused on Monday to Stoke and will do everything we can to prepare for that game on Monday to fight every minute of the game on Tuesday night as well.

“It will be a tough game, we had a very good game against them here. They’re a good team, a very strong side, so it’s going to be a hard game. Every game from now until the end of the season is going to be tough, so we’ve got to stay focused and do everything we can.”

Since signing for the Blues in 2022, Davis has been virtually ever-present at left-back.

The former Leeds United man was absent from the squad for Town’s recent trip to Watford and was only named among the substitutes for Tuesday’s home victory over Hull City.

Davis revealed that he took a blow early on in the 5-3 defeat at Wrexham, but he is physically in a good place heading towards the business end of the season.

The 26-year-old said: “I feel good. I did take a really big knock in that game at Wrexham in the third minute. I just tried to get through it and the day after is when I realised it was worse than I actually thought it was.

“I’m feeling good, I feel fit and I feel stronger than I did the last time I was in the Championship. I’m doing everything I can to get my body put right for the next game on Tuesday night.

“Sometimes that little rest does you good, especially with the amount of games I have to play and the amount of running I have to do. Not just for myself, but for the boys as well.

“A lot of sprinting and running up and down like a headless chicken, but I enjoy that kind of stuff and that’s what I like doing.”

Photo: Action Images