Academy Trio Move Out on Loan
Sunday, 8th Mar 2026 16:55

Academy youngsters Abube Onuchukwu, Afi Adebayo and Archie Brown have made moves out on loan.

Midfielder Onuchukwu (above) and forward Adebayo have both joined Isthmian League Premier Division Wingate & Finchley and featured in yesterday’s 3-1 home victory against Dartford

Adebayo, 18, started and hit a strike which hit the post and was turned in on the rebound, while Onuchukwu came off the bench.

Wingate & Finchley, whose squad also includes ex-Blues U21s defender Ayyuba Jambang, are 16th in the table.

Onuchukwu joined Town in the summer of 2024 after a trial having left Aston Villa’s youth set-up. Earlier in the season the 20-year-old had a spell on loan at Billericay having previously had a stint with Chelmsford.

U18s central defender Brown, 17, played the full 90 minutes as Essex Senior League White Ensign were beaten 2-1 at home by Benfleet yesterday having joined them for the rest of the season.

The first-year scholar is from Southend and has been with Town since moving from Spurs last season.

Photo: TWTD



