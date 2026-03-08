Town Facing Midweek Trip to Southampton
Sunday, 8th Mar 2026 18:26
Town face a midweek trip to Southampton after the Saints progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup by winning 1-0 away at Fulham in round five this afternoon.
The Blues were due to travel to face the Hampshire side on Good Friday, April 3rd, but Southampton will now instead be involved in the FA Cup that weekend.
Town might have been able to move their twice-postponed trip to Portsmouth to Good Friday had Norwich, who are scheduled to play Pompey that day, progressed through their fifth round tie, but the Canaries were beaten 3-0 at Leeds this afternoon.
The Blues now have to find dates for the visits to both Southampton and Portsmouth with only two midweeks available before the end of the season, 14th/15th April between the trip to Norwich and home game with Middlesbrough and 28th/29th April following the away match at West Brom and the final fixture of the campaign at home to QPR.
Elsewhere, second-placed Middlesbrough won 4-0 at QPR this afternoon to move five points ahead of the Blues, who are fourth, but with Town having a game in hand.
