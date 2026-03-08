Town Facing Midweek Trip to Southampton

Sunday, 8th Mar 2026 18:26 Town face a midweek trip to Southampton after the Saints progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup by winning 1-0 away at Fulham in round five this afternoon. The Blues were due to travel to face the Hampshire side on Good Friday, April 3rd, but Southampton will now instead be involved in the FA Cup that weekend. Town might have been able to move their twice-postponed trip to Portsmouth to Good Friday had Norwich, who are scheduled to play Pompey that day, progressed through their fifth round tie, but the Canaries were beaten 3-0 at Leeds this afternoon. The Blues now have to find dates for the visits to both Southampton and Portsmouth with only two midweeks available before the end of the season, 14th/15th April between the trip to Norwich and home game with Middlesbrough and 28th/29th April following the away match at West Brom and the final fixture of the campaign at home to QPR. Elsewhere, second-placed Middlesbrough won 4-0 at QPR this afternoon to move five points ahead of the Blues, who are fourth, but with Town having a game in hand. Photo: Matchday Images



Daniel72 added 18:29 - Mar 8

Maybe could play them on a Tuesday then the Wednesday next day and rotate all the team. 0

Daniel72 added 18:31 - Mar 8

Two teams, one bus, one hotel, two nights on the south coast 1

Bazza8564 added 18:35 - Mar 8

It is what it is, tired of worrying about it to be honest, we will make the playoffs come what may, no-one frightens us there. But Millwall and Boro both have to come here yet and we saw what happens t others in the run in when it gets really serious..... 0

armchaircritic59 added 18:50 - Mar 8

Bazza, almost for sure we'll make the play offs, however in my view that isn't good enough. Should spark one or two replies I would think! Could of course wait till next season, when you'd have to be unbelievably bad not to make them! 0

algy added 18:54 - Mar 8

The bus would get down there without the players etc. they will go by plane. 0

