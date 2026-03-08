Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Appoint Former Manchester United Man as Head of European Scouting
Sunday, 8th Mar 2026 20:28

Town have appointed former Manchester United, Tottenham and Hannover 96 scout Peter Braund as their head of European scouting.

Braund, 60, was with United between 2000 and 2006 and again from 2010 and 2017 when he was responsible for Denmark, Poland, Czechia and Slovakia, while working alongside Mick Court, who was appointed the Blues’ director of recruitment last September.

A Town fan from Chelmsford, Braund was chief scout at Hannover between his two stints at United. He had a second spell with the German club as a senior scout from April 2024 until starting with the Blues at the beginning of this month.

Between June 2017 and May 2022, he was a senior scout with Spurs, based in Germany and working in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.

A short-term spell with AGF Aarhus in Denmark followed, before another temporary stint as chief scout with Swiss side Grasshoppers.

Town have been building their recruitment department over the last couple of seasons from both personnel and data angles.

Guthrum added 20:01 - Mar 8
And he's a Town fan - excellent!
armchaircritic59 added 20:05 - Mar 8
Well, can't claim any knowledge of him whatsoever other than what's in the article above. However he's certainly put in the hard yards and is a Town fan, so it's at least a good start.
AlanG296 added 20:45 - Mar 8
Pete's definitely a Town fan. Remember him from when I travelled away with Witham Branch in the late 80s.
