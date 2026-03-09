McKenna: Philogene Still Out, a Few Issues From Saturday
Monday, 9th Mar 2026 09:53
Town will again be without forward Jaden Philogene when they travel to Stoke City on Tuesday evening, while manager Kieran McKenna says there are one or two other issues from Saturday’s draw with Leicester which could impact availability.
Philogene has been out of action since the middle of January with an MCL injury, suffering a setback just as he was closing in on a return in late February.
“He won’t be involved for this game,” McKenna said. “Hopefully, he’ll start team training this week.
“He’s working with the coaching staff a little bit now, but not with the rest of the team, so hopefully he’ll get back to that level again now at some point this week.”
McKenna admits he’ll have a selection headache on the left when Philogene does return with Jack Clarke and Anis Mehmeti both impressing in that role in recent weeks.
“It’d be great to have Jaden back, the Blues boss continued. “We have good players in those positions, but you’re always going to miss someone with Jaden’s quality and the different qualities that he brings to the role, so it would be great to have him back.
“And you look at the fixture list, and, of course, after yesterday [Southampton progressing in the FA Cup], there’s another game to be rearranged, so we know how demanding the schedule is going to be and we’re going to need lots of options, availability being really good, and lots of quality to get the results that we want.”
Regarding how the team came through Saturday’s game against Leicester, he added: “We have a few issues from the game on Saturday, it’s still early on Monday morning, so a few will be assessed today.
“We may not have as strong an availability as we have for the last couple of games, but we won’t know that until certainly we get through the back of today.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.36 - Bogies by The_Flashing_Smile
My last poem involving this ref (v Preston), you might recall was less than flattering. Once again he dominates the match and the poem, nothing any ref should ever do.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.35 - A Matusiwa Smile by The_Flashing_Smile
This was tense. Hull came to battle hard, defend deep, and hit us on the break if they could. And they did a pretty decent job of it, despite, bizarrely, not actually fashioning an effort on target. So why did it feel so tense then?!
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.34 - A Variety Of Jams by The_Flashing_Smile
I think you, the reader of these poems, needs to feel my pain. This weekend it wasn’t with the football, which was excellent. Instead it was a traffic jam on the A12 heading back to my mum’s in Essex, which I was in, and not moving, for three hours. I managed to weave that into this poem, so it wasn’t a total waste.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.33 - Unconventions by The_Flashing_Smile
Well this was much better, unconventionally so. A solid, largely untroubled away win, with a couple of unconventional goals. And even - unconventionally by Town’s standards - a penalty save. Suddenly we’re all unconventionally happy again!
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.32 - Disney Princesses by The_Flashing_Smile
I started writing this one before the game even finished, so prepare yourselves for a curled out stream of spit-filled consciousness.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]