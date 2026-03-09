McKenna: Sindre's Goals Have All Been Pivotal

Monday, 9th Mar 2026 14:22

Blues manager Kieran McKenna says his two recent goals have been a big positive for summer signing Sindre Walle Egeli.

The 19-year-old Norwegian became the most expensive player ever signed by a Championship club when he joined the Blues for an initial £17.5 million just ahead of the transfer window closing in the summer.

Since then, the former FC Nordsjaelland forward has made 18 starts and eight sub appearances, scoring four goals in total.

Having gone 10 games without finding the net, Walle Egeli has bagged two in his last three matches, in the 2-0 win at Watford and then the equaliser against Leicester at the weekend.

“It’s been a big positive for him,” McKenna said. “I think when you look at his goals, they’ve all been pretty big or crucial goals.

“The first goal at home to Coventry, a massive goal, sets us on the way to the points, Blackburn he gets us a point.

“He’s scored four goals and they have all been pivotal goals, so I think, and I’ve said it lots, there are very, very few 19-year-olds playing regular minutes in this division, so it’s a fantastic experience for him to be doing it.

“He’s brought us some really good things. Of course, it’s going to be up and down over the course of the season with a player so young coming to England for the first time, but I know he’ll be so much stronger for the season that he’s had.

“We believe he’ll have some more big moments before the end of the season and I think he’s brought us some good things, and it’s been a great experience in his development that will stand him in good stead.”

Photo: Matchday Images