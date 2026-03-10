New Portsmouth Date Confirmed

Tuesday, 10th Mar 2026 11:51

Town’s twice-postponed game at Portsmouth has been rescheduled for Tuesday 14th April (KO 7.45pm).

The game initially fell foul of a frozen pitch, then when it was restaged was called off due to a waterlogged surface.

Ticket holders from the previous games will need a new match ticket which will be issued via post directly to the purchaser from Wednesday 18th March. Tickets for the original date will now be invalid.

Supporters unable to attend the new date should contact the Town ticket office prior to 5pm on Tuesday 17th March in order to be refunded.



Fans returning tickets which were purchased for the previously scheduled games will keep one away priority point on their account.

The scheduling of the Portsmouth game Tuesday 14th April means the Southampton match, which was due to be played on Good Friday but has been postponed due to the Saints' progress in the FA Cup, is now all but certain to be staged on Tuesday 28th or Wednesday 29th April.

Photo: Matchday Images