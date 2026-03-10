Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
New Portsmouth Date Confirmed
Tuesday, 10th Mar 2026 11:51

Town’s twice-postponed game at Portsmouth has been rescheduled for Tuesday 14th April (KO 7.45pm).

The game initially fell foul of a frozen pitch, then when it was restaged was called off due to a waterlogged surface.

Ticket holders from the previous games will need a new match ticket which will be issued via post directly to the purchaser from Wednesday 18th March. Tickets for the original date will now be invalid.

Supporters unable to attend the new date should contact the Town ticket office prior to 5pm on Tuesday 17th March in order to be refunded.
 
Fans returning tickets which were purchased for the previously scheduled games will keep one away priority point on their account.

The scheduling of the Portsmouth game Tuesday 14th April means the Southampton match, which was due to be played on Good Friday but has been postponed due to the Saints' progress in the FA Cup, is now all but certain to be staged on Tuesday 28th or Wednesday 29th April.

Photo: Matchday Images



Broadbent23 added 11:57 - Mar 10
At last. Portsmouth home of the Royal Navy. Another last minute announcement. This maybe a titanic match with both sides battling a destiny. 3 points will be immense.
1

WeWereZombies added 12:00 - Mar 10
Frigate hell, Broadbent...
0

RobITFC added 12:07 - Mar 10
Pompey away to Middlesboro on 12th
0

iaijn added 12:24 - Mar 10
Those are some daring, class puns Broadbent
0

grow_our_own added 12:28 - Mar 10
I plan to drive down in my corvette and sit in the galleys.
0

John_Grose added 12:32 - Mar 10
I wonder what sort of weather event will befall us this time
0


