U18s Beaten at West Brom

Tuesday, 10th Mar 2026 16:18

Town’s U18s were beaten 5-1 at West Brom this afternoon, all the goals coming in the first half and both sides ending the game with 10 men.

The Baggies took the lead from the penalty spot in the first minute via Harry French, Kellyan Olawole having been adjudged to have handled the ball.

Tinotenda Goremusandu made it 2-0 on 11, the Blues already having been forced into a sub, Charlie Wood (pictured) replacing the injured Steve Brouwers.

Joel Asomugha added the third in the 17th minute and three minutes later Jaiden Francis-Caesar made it 4-0.

Blues sub Wood pulled a goal back on 35 to make it 4-1, but the home side restored their four-goal advantage through Justin Seven-Seven two minutes before half-time.

Town sub Sid Eldred was red-carded for a foul on 73, nine minutes after coming on, before West Brom were also reduced in number on 85 when Baggies sub Danyal Iqbal was dismissed for violent conduct following an incident with Wood, 11 minutes after coming on.

U18s: Wreford, Brouwers (Wood 8), Berkeley-Agyepong (Ologho 64), Hammond, Olawole, Sains (c), Adetiba, Boakye-King, Eze (Burton-Yurevich 46), Nicolaou (Eldred 64), Pedder. Unused: Twyman.

Photo: Matchday Images