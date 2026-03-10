Two Changes For Town at Stoke as Nunez Misses Out

Tuesday, 10th Mar 2026 19:03

Town have made two changes for this evening’s game at Stoke City with Jack Taylor and Jack Clarke coming into the team for Dan Neil and Marcelino Nunez, who is absent from the squad due to a hamstring injury.

Neil drops to the bench with Ben Johnson back among the subs as the Blues look for their first ever win at the bet365 Stadium in their 10th visit.

Stoke make five changes from the team which lost 2-0 at Swansea at the weekend with former Colchester right-back Junior Tchamadeu making his first start since suffering an injury while at the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

Maksym Talovierov returns at centre-half, while Tomas Rigo is in midfield and forwards Million Manhoef and Milan Smit also come back into the XI.

Sorba Thomas misses out following his red card against the Swans with captain Ben Wilmot, who suffered a season-ending injury at the weekend, and Ben Pearson, who is ill, also among 12 senior players missing out along with ex-Blues left-back Aaron Cresswell. Ben Gibson, Steven Nzonzi and Lamine Cisse drop to the bench.

Defender Ashley Phillips, 20, who is on loan from Tottenham, captains for the first time, while the bench features four U21s players, Syd Agina, Pijus Otegbayo, Jerome Osei and Chinonso Chibueze.

Stoke: Simkin, Tchamadeu, Bocat, Phillips, Talovierov, Rigo, Seko, Rak-Sakyi, Manhoef, Junho, Smit. Subs: Fielding, Agina, Otegbayo, Gibson, Kelly, Nzonzi, Osei, Chibueze, Cisse.

Ipswich: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea, Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Burns, Mehmeti, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Johnson, Greaves, Neil, Cajuste, McAteer, Walle Egeli, Akpom, Hirst. Referee: Thomas Kirk (Cheshire).

Photo: Matchday Images