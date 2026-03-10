Stoke City 2-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Tuesday, 10th Mar 2026 21:00 Goals from Milan Smit and Bae Junho in a disastrous final 10 minutes have given Stoke City a 2-0 half-time lead over the Blues at the bet365 Stadium. Town made two changes from the side which drew 1-1 at home with Leicester at the weekend with Jack Taylor and Jack Clarke coming into the team for Dan Neil and Marcelino Nunez, who missed out due to a hamstring injury. Neil dropped to the bench with Ben Johnson back among the subs. Stoke made five changes from the team which lost 2-0 at Swansea at the weekend with former Colchester right-back Junior Tchamadeu making his first start since suffering an injury while at the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon. Maksym Talovierov returned at centre-half, while Tomas Rigo was in midfield and forwards Million Manhoef and Smit also came back into the XI. Sorba Thomas missed out following his red card against the Swans with captain Ben Wilmot, who suffered a season-ending injury at the weekend, and Ben Pearson, who was ill, also among 12 senior players absent, along with ex-Blues left-back Aaron Cresswell. Ben Gibson, Steven Nzonzi and Lamine Cisse dropped to the bench. Defender Ashley Phillips, 20, who is on loan from Tottenham, captained for the first time, while the bench featured four U21s players, Syd Agina, Pijus Otegbayo, Jerome Osei and Chinonso Chibueze. Town won an early corner but in typically windy bet365 Stadium conditions the home side were first to threaten in the fifth minute, Junho breaking away on the left and playing inside to Rigo, whose low shot was saved with his knee by Christian Walton. The ball came back out to Smit but his effort scuffed through to the Blues keeper. Walton required treatment two minutes later when Tchamadeu broke into the area on the right and slid in on the keeper as he claimed. The ex-Colchester man seemed to come off worse but both were able to continue after a handshake. The Blues had started slowly with the home side taking the game to them but in the 16th minute Ivan Azon fed Wes Burns wide on the right and the Wales international’s low cross was diverted out for a corner. Following the flag-kick, which was very deep due to the windy conditions, Burns fed Leif Davis just outside the area and the left-back hit a shot which deflected wide. In the wake of that corner, Burns sent the ball back in to Kipre at the far post and the Ivorian headed against the outside of the woodwork. Stoke were next to threaten, Junho cutting in from the left and hitting a shot which Walton palmed behind. Town claimed a penalty in the 24th minute, Azon cutting in from the left and shooting against Clarke, the ball also appearing to strike Talovierov’s arm. Referee Thomas Kirk showed no interest and Davis scuffed a subsequent effort wide. A minute later, Azon headed wide at the near post from a Davis corner, the wind holding the ball up as it came across. Neither side threatened again until the 36th minute when Stoke took the lead. Davis played the ball down the left to Azon, who was furious Talovierov shoved him off the ball. The Ukrainian brought it forward and fed Manhoef, who was initially tackled by Kipre, Town ambitiously claiming it was handled by the Dutchman, before he nutmegged the defender, then hit a shot which slammed off the post to the edge of the box. Rigo scuffed the rebound but Smit turned it home from close range with Town claiming offside but with replays showing they had no argument. Clarke was booked on 41 for a frustrated trip on Tchamadeu as the right-back burst towards the final third in space. And three minutes later, Town’s first half got even worse. A free-kick was played from the edge of the area out to Taylor, who lost out to Rigo, who quickly moved it on to Junho, who confidently slammed past Walton to the delight of the home fans and the horror of the Blues midfielder lying prone on the deck. That was the last of the half with the Town team looking shell-shocked after a disastrous end to the period. Having started poorly, the Blues got themselves on top and had chances to go in front, but after conceding the first Stoke goal, which came from a litany of errors, and, as in the games against Charlton, Sheffield United and Leicester earlier in the season, quickly gave away another goal. Town were probably fortunate half-time came when it did, allowing manager Kieran McKenna to restore some composure ahead of what’s set to be a very big half if the Blues are to get themselves back into the match. Stoke: Simkin, Tchamadeu, Bocat, Phillips, Talovierov, Rigo, Seko, Rak-Sakyi, Manhoef, Junho, Smit. Subs: Fielding, Agina, Otegbayo, Gibson, Kelly, Nzonzi, Osei, Chibueze, Cisse. Ipswich: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea, Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Burns, Mehmeti, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Johnson, Greaves, Neil, Cajuste, McAteer, Walle Egeli, Akpom, Hirst. Referee: Thomas Kirk (Cheshire). Photo: Matchday Images



fizzyblue added 21:02 - Mar 10

Well, always get a feeling within the first 5 minutes how the game is going to go and here we have it. Labored and lackluster is being kind. A john sitton style team talk is needed, bit I’m guessing the tactics board will be out laced with cuddles and kind words. Miracle is needed second half! Absolutely no chance we can conjure up 3 goals!! Would love to be proved wrong though…. 3

TimmyH added 21:02 - Mar 10

Shambolic 1st half of football...the 2 Jack's particularly poor, too slow, too disjointed and Stoke with tons of space in midfield! 4

Buryblue78 added 21:02 - Mar 10

Absolute dross from the kick off

I’m too angry to say anything else yet 3

oioihardy added 21:03 - Mar 10

Wheres all the people who want azon signed now en ??? Let's hear ya ???

He literally was a big contributor to why stoke scored their first goal being too weak . Hes no where near good enough 0

Sefton_Blue added 21:03 - Mar 10

I’m sorry, but that is not an acceptable performance. We looked disinterested and lacking motivation. Down to the manager in my opinion 2

Karlosfandangal added 21:03 - Mar 10

Terrible



Top 2 gone ….will have to settle for the play offs ….just hope we don’t get Wrexham……

2

herfie added 21:03 - Mar 10

A totally abysmal performance. Something seriously wrong. 3

blueboy1981 added 21:04 - Mar 10

Three Words - Tippy Tappy CRAP !! 2

chepstowblue added 21:04 - Mar 10

I can only assume that we're concentrating on the cup !! 3

Ebantiass added 21:05 - Mar 10

Absolutely disgraceful. With the wond at our backs and 70 plus percent possession we have done f€@@ all. 3

JPR77 added 21:05 - Mar 10

Absolutely Disgraceful, playing without any f**ks given. 3

mehrad added 21:05 - Mar 10

Wow, was that the worst half of football this season against Stoke's second 11. Pathetic. What is Clarke on - not a kick right all game. No one is hustling other than Azon. Saw M'boro play on Sunday and they are definitely the best team in the division - no way we are catching them. 5

jas0999 added 21:05 - Mar 10

Half their team out, five academy players on the bench. Woeful record this calendar year,



Anything less than three points, I’d expect the board to rightly act and remove KM from his overpaid position. Hopefully Ashton s reading McKenna the riot act. This is utterly shameful. Even a point would be completely unacceptable. 0

Kickingblock added 21:06 - Mar 10

Hopefully this is the kick up the jaxi they need.

Plenty of lessons to learn, if only they'd learn them. 2

blueboy1981 added 21:08 - Mar 10

……. McKenna got his ‘excuse’ in early.

One day you’ll all Wake Up ! -1

SpiritOfJohn added 21:11 - Mar 10

Similar to the first half on Saturday, except Stoke playing better than Leicester. Again, Burns has the beating of his man but we don't give him the right pass. 2

bluearmy81 added 21:19 - Mar 10

That was absolutely atrocious. Imagine that bunch of clowns playing in the Premier League. Embarrassing, slow ,predictable and error strewn. 1

joyousblue added 21:27 - Mar 10

You lot of little faith the game is 90 minutes plus ,moan blinking moan blinking moan go support Hamilton academicals 0

BlueRuin69 added 22:03 - Mar 10

