Nunez Could Miss Next Two, Matusiwa Perhaps a Doubt For Saturday and Kipre Banned
Tuesday, 10th Mar 2026 22:51
Marcelino Nunez will miss Saturday’s game at Sheffield Wednesday and also probably the visit by Millwall due to his hamstring injury, while Azor Matusiwa may be a doubt for Saturday and Cedric Kipre is suspended for the next two matches.
Nunez missed tonight’s 3-3 draw at Stoke having suffered the injury in the 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City.
“A hamstring that he picked up in the game on Saturday,” manager Kieran McKenna explained. “So no for this one, no for Saturday and probably no for the one after that as well.”
Matusiwa came off in the 86th minute and McKenna confirmed that was also down to a fitness issue.
“He was struggling with his hamstring,” the Northern Irishman said. “Early to say [whether he’s a doubt for Saturday].”
Matusiwa potentially absent for Saturday’s visit to Hillsborough means the Dutchman would mean he would miss out on a 10th booking before the cut-off when 15 yellow cards lead to a ban having seemed certain to serve a suspension before going 17 games without a caution.
McKenna confirmed that Kipre will be banned for the next two matches, however, having picked up his 10th yellow card this evening, one of those in the abandoned game at Blackburn.
Photo: Matchday Images
