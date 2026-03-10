Nunez Could Miss Next Two, Matusiwa Perhaps a Doubt For Saturday and Kipre Banned

Tuesday, 10th Mar 2026 22:51 Marcelino Nunez will miss Saturday’s game at Sheffield Wednesday and also probably the visit by Millwall due to his hamstring injury, while Azor Matusiwa may be a doubt for Saturday and Cedric Kipre is suspended for the next two matches. Nunez missed tonight’s 3-3 draw at Stoke having suffered the injury in the 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City. “A hamstring that he picked up in the game on Saturday,” manager Kieran McKenna explained. “So no for this one, no for Saturday and probably no for the one after that as well.” Matusiwa came off in the 86th minute and McKenna confirmed that was also down to a fitness issue. “He was struggling with his hamstring,” the Northern Irishman said. “Early to say [whether he’s a doubt for Saturday].” Matusiwa potentially absent for Saturday’s visit to Hillsborough means the Dutchman would mean he would miss out on a 10th booking before the cut-off when 15 yellow cards lead to a ban having seemed certain to serve a suspension before going 17 games without a caution. McKenna confirmed that Kipre will be banned for the next two matches, however, having picked up his 10th yellow card this evening, one of those in the abandoned game at Blackburn. Photo: Matchday Images



ITFC_1994 added 22:57 - Mar 10

Not getting the rub of the green, are we....



Mehmeti, Nunes and Burns I think are our best 3 behind the striker, as also seems to get the best from Leif. Shame we can't have a run with them 3....



Win the remaining games before the international break have two weeks on the training ground, teach Hirst how to finish, and you never know....



I know we are all deflated but there really isn't much in it... we win tonight and it would have been in our hands. Still lots of football to be played.



Also, why are people acting like promotion is over if we don't get top two? Yes ultimately a failure but we'd be favourites in the playoffs.



Main positive from last two is that we showed character, something we hadn't seen much of this season.



COYB 5

Radlett_blue added 23:08 - Mar 10

Kipre is a damn fool for picking up 2 bookings for dissent when we're right on the edge of the cut off point. 2

Motown added 23:46 - Mar 10

That's harsh Radlett - he's been absolutely stiffed twice. And not sure tonight's booking was for dissent - I thought he did remarkably well to keep his cool in the circumstances. His two game ban is an injustice, simple as that. 0

armchaircritic59 added 23:49 - Mar 10

ITFC1994, as you say " ultimately a failure ". Being " favourites in the play off means nothing if you lack a positive metality and have a glass jaw. If Matusiwa is genuinely injured, Nunez is missing ( very poor record when he doesn't start compared to when he does, nearly 1 point per game difference ), Philiogene still out and Kipre suspended and Furlong one booking away from suspension too, things are looking interesting. Is the season about to collapse? I guess we'll find out soon enough. 0

