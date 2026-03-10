Walton: Sloppy Mistakes Which Can't Happen

Tuesday, 10th Mar 2026 23:34 by Kallum Brisset

Town goalkeeper Christian Walton admitted two sloppy mistakes cost the Blues during their topsy-turvy 3-3 draw with Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

The result leaves Town fourth in the Championship and four points adrift of second-placed Middlesbrough in the fight for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Goals from Milan Smit and Bae Junho, both coming as a result of some disastrous defending, saw the Blues trail by two goals at half-time and facing an uphill battle.

Kieran McKenna’s side were clearly up to the challenge, with an Eric Bocat own goal and Jack Taylor’s expert volley bringing Town back on level terms.

George Hirst came off the bench to secure what looked to be a first comeback victory for nearly two years, only for Smit to convert a penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

“We’d got the game in such a good place in that moment,” Walton said. “There’s some sloppy mistakes which can’t happen in that period of the game, but it has happened, the ref’s then got a decision to make and he gives the penalty.

“It was two sloppy goals to give away. It’s how we react and how we get around each other when we do make mistakes, because it can happen and it’s human nature.

“For Jack to go and score that goal shows great character for him. I’m delighted for him because he’s been really good this year so it’s great for him to get the goal.

“I don’t think you’ve got time to be flat. It’s such a relentless league, I don’t think there’s time for disappointment individually or as a team.

“It’s all eyes on the next one, it’s how we go and train on Thursday when we’re back in and we’re looking forward to the games coming up.”

The response after the break was pleasing, with Wes Burns seeing a strike deflected off Bocat and beyond goalkeeper Tommy Simkin to set them on their way.

Despite being 2-0 down at half-time, Walton says he firmly believed that the Blues could go on and claim all three points in Staffordshire.

The 30-year-old said: “That was the message in the dressing room at half-time. We all believed that we had more than enough to go out and show what we’re all about. We did that, and I thought we put on a really good performance in that second half.

“The fight we showed in the second half was phenomenal. It could have gone one of two ways, and we showed what fight we’ve got within the group.

“To come back and score three brilliant goals was amazing. I don’t think it feels like a defeat, it’s obviously deflating but it’s all eyes on Saturday now.

“That’s probably what has been spoken about, but today you’ve seen we’re a referee’s decision from winning the game again. Saturday was the same.

“Obviously it’s disappointing, but we’ve got to take that confidence from the fight we showed in the second half.”

Asked for his take on the late penalty decision, Walton responded: “It’s hard for me to see because there’s so many bodies in the way. It’s a hard one for me to see, to be honest, I didn’t really have a great view of it.

“There’s still plenty of points to play for. We’ve got loads of exciting games to come, and ones we’re all looking forward to.

“We’re in a great position. All eyes on Saturday now, we’ll take that second half and show more of the same character in the final games.”

