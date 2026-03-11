Southampton Date Set

Wednesday, 11th Mar 2026 16:01

Town’s game against Southampton at St Mary’s has been rearranged for Tuesday 28th April (KO 7.45pm).

The match was originally scheduled to be played on Good Friday but has had to move due to the Saints being in FA Cup quarter-final action that weekend.

The date, which is in the midweek prior to the final game of the season at home to QPR on Saturday 2nd May, was realistically the only gap in which the fixture could be played.

