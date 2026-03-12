Brothers Invite Fellow Blues to Bar Ahead of Owls Match

Thursday, 12th Mar 2026 09:40

Town fans Tom and Ben Miller are once again inviting their fellow Blues to their unique bar and restaurant, Neepsend Social Club and Canteen, when they travel to Sheffield for Saturday’s game against Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The twin brothers opened the venue, which is at 92 Burton Road, Neepsend, Sheffield, S3 8DA, in 2021 and since then it has proved to be a popular haunt for Town supporters ahead of visits to face the Owls.

“We have modelled ourselves on a 1970s social club,” Tom explained to TWTD. “We have a wide selection of beers and food as well as free darts and table football.

“We are around a half-hour walk away from the stadium straight down Penistone Road and there is plenty of free street parking nearby.

“We’re open from 11am on Saturday hopefully serving a good few Town fans and then we're off to the game ourselves and leaving the club in the safe hands of the staff.

“My brother Ben and I, as well as our dad, are avid Town fans up here on a northern outpost.”

Neepsend Social Club and Canteen can be found on Facebook, on Twitter, on TikTok and on Instagram, as well as their website.

Photo: Neepsend Social Club & Canteen