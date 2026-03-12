Dyer's Step-Daughter to Run Marathon to Raise Funds For Liver Disease Charity

Thursday, 12th Mar 2026 11:22

Kieron Dyer’s step-daughter Meeya is running this year’s London Marathon to raise funds for PSC Support, a charity which assists people with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and funds research into the liver disease which led the former Town and England midfielder to require a life-saving transplant.

Dyer, now a first-team coach with League Two Chesterfield, underwent the surgery at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in 2023 after years of struggling with the disease and at a time when his situation was becoming ever more critical.

“My stepdad Kieron found out he had PSC in 2016 and, after seven years of battling the disease, he underwent a life-saving liver transplant at just 43 years old,” said Meeya (pictured above with former SAS: Who Dares Wins chief instructor Ant Middleton).

“I’ve seen how PSC turns lives upside down, not only for the patient but also for everyone close to them.

“PSC Support fund research into the condition and are working hard to find a cure for the disease, as well as advocating for better support for patients.

“I started running because I wanted to fundraise for PSC Support and could barely run 2km. A year and a bit later I’ve somehow found myself signing up for a marathon. I'm super nervous but excited!

“I’m so grateful to run for a charity so important to me and my family. A marathon is a huge challenge to take on but if I’ve learned anything from my stepdad it's resilience!”

Kieron told TWTD: “I’m so proud of her. She literally struggled to run a couple of kms a couple years ago and now in her last run at the weekend she ran 15 miles.

“She saw me on what could have been my death bed and how debilitating the illness was, so to run to raise money for a cause that is so close to all our hearts as a family is amazing.”

Donations to Meeya can be made via her sponsorship page here.

Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect