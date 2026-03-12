McKenna: Stoke Penalty Confirmed as Incorrect Decision

Thursday, 12th Mar 2026 15:39

Blues boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that for the second time in four days the PGMOL, the referees’ body, has confirmed that Town were the victims of an incorrect 96th-minute penalty decision.

Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City, former official Kevin Friend, who now runs Select Group 2 referees, confirmed that the Blues should have been awarded spot-kicks by referee John Busby for fouls on Anis Mehmeti and in the dying seconds Cedric Kipre.

At the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday, the incident was at the other end of the field when Kipre was adjudged to have fouled Lamine Cisse in the dying seconds from which Stoke scored their leveller in the 3-3 draw.

McKenna admitted the frustration on Tuesday was tougher to take than most, the Blues having fought back from 2-0 down at half-time to lead 3-2 and on the verge of their first comeback win for 23 months, and their first away from home in 28.

“Yes, of course it was,” he said. “It’s not the way you want the game to finish. It’s the first one we’ve had this year. It’s the first time we’ve conceded a late goal and that was certainly a late goal that’s cost us points.

“But that still means it’s very, very difficult to take, especially the way the game panned out, the way the second half panned out, how close you were to getting a brilliant victory. And the fact that we could have done some things better in the lead-up to the goal for sure.

“But also the fact that it’s an incorrect decision that’s been confirmed this week, again, that it shouldn’t be given as a penalty. It’s not a penalty, it’s a really, really costly one for us.

“So you put all those things into the mix and, of course, there was a lot of frustration on the way home. But we’ve used the time since to recover the energy, recover the sleep and get ready to go again.

“The boys have trained well today and everyone’s now looking forward to Saturday. In terms of lifting spirits, it wasn’t harder than normal, they’ve responded well.

“You always have to get together and speak as a group about the game, which you speak about every bit.

“You certainly don’t focus on one part or one incident, you speak about the whole game, what was good, what we can do better and focus especially on the things that we can control. But other than that, that’s a pretty normal process for us.

“It’s an even more important process whenever a game finishes like it did the other night. And since then, we’ve really just had one session, even for the boys who didn’t play.

“The boys who’ve played are still recovering, really. They’re in an incredibly busy run of games, so their first proper session will be tomorrow and getting ready for the game, and then we go to the next one.

“And that’s the way this run is at the moment. And everyone’s turned their attention to that now. And we’re looking forward to Saturday.”

Having previously said he’s no fan of VAR, McKenna was asked whether there is an answer to situations such as the ones the Blues have found themselves in over the last week where bad refereeing decisions have cost them four points at a crucial time of the season.

“It’s a really tough one,” he reflected. “It’s probably a tough time to ask it because of what we’ve had at the back end of the last two games.

“I think most of us involved in the club this year have enjoyed not having VAR this season, to be honest. In terms of the flow of the game, I think the supporters understand it.

“But we know what we’re playing for at the moment. When you have two decisions at that stage of the games in four days and it costs four points, you can certainly make the counterargument.

“The decision last Saturday at the end of the game against Leicester for me is in a different category of decisions. There’s no excuse for that not to be given, for us not to get penalties at the end of that game to win the game, but certainly in the last moment.

“The decision on Tuesday night is an incorrect decision, but I think Tom [Kirk] is one of the better young referees coming through and I can understand what he thinks he saw because there’s a touch on the shoulder, but there’s nothing that could even constitute a pull.

“So he’s made an incorrect decision, which can happen. If we’re going to leave the humans in charge of it, then there’s going to be mistakes sometimes and that was one the other night.

“I think two of them coming in quick succession, involving the same player and the same clubs is a pretty bad look for the league. I know everyone wants to keep raising the level of everything in the league of the teams and the players, managers, the referees, the facilities, everything and I think that’s the only way for any of us to keep moving is just to keep trying to improve.

“I think, certainly those instances, should have been handled differently and better, especially on Saturday, but it is what it is now. We have to move on and we have moved on, and we’re now getting focused for the next game.

“We’d like to be sitting on extra points and with a different feeling from the last games. But you have to deal with the cards that you’ve been dealt and all we can control is our next movements, now our next action, our next performance and that’s what we’re going to try and do. on that next game.”

Photo: TWTD