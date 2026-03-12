Mthunzi Named in Zimbabwe Squad

Town U21s central defender Corbin Mthunzi has been named in the Zimbabwe senior squad for the first time.

The Zimbabweans are taking part in the Four Nations International Tournament in Francistown, Botswana later this month.

The hosts, Malawi and Zambia are the other sides in the competition which runs from Saturday 28th March to Tuesday 31st March.

Mthunzi, 18, joined Town in April 2025 after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion. This season he has been a regular in the U21s.

Having won England caps at U15 and U16 levels, Mthunzi qualifies to play for Zimbabwe through his father.

Former Town loanee Macauley Bonne, now with Billericay, is also named in the squad.

Photo: Matchday Images