Furlong: The Worst Thing We Could Do Is Underestimate Them

Friday, 13th Mar 2026 06:00 by Kallum Brisset

Town defender Darnell Furlong has warned that Sheffield Wednesday will still be a dangerous opponent despite their bleak position at the bottom of the Championship.

Having endured a season of turmoil off the pitch, the Owls find themselves already relegated to League One after being deducted a total of 18 points for entering administration alongside further financial breaches.

Wednesday are without a victory in 32 matches and are still yet to win on their own turf this season, but did claim their first point of 2026 after a 1-1 draw with Watford in midweek.

Town make the trip to Hillsborough on Saturday aiming to return to winning ways, but Furlong insists the Blues will not take Henrik Pedersen’s side lightly.

“It’s the same as any other game,” he said. “We know they’ve got great players. The club’s fate is sealed, but as a player you still want to be showing yourself in the best light and you never know what can happen for next year. We know that it’s going to be a very tough test.

“The worst thing we could do is underestimate them, and that’s exactly what this group won’t do. We’re looking forward to it, we’re going full steam into the game and prepare like any other game.

“I don’t focus too much on it but it’s obviously a tough situation. Credit to the players who seem to be putting a fight up every single game that they play and still not completely forgetting about the season.

“That’s why they’re dangerous, that’s why I know we’ll approach the game with full respect and look forward to it.”

One of the biggest compliments that Sheffield Wednesday have received this season is their squad unity and togetherness through one of the most challenging periods in the club’s history.

Motivation has not proved to be an issue for the Owls, whose mixed group of players includes Furlong’s former teammate Nathaniel Chalobah.

“That’s something that makes them dangerous,” Furlong continued. “They could easily have gone way more under than people would have expected and completely forgotten about the season, but the players are fighting.

“They’ve tried everything, even though they were fighting a losing battle which is always unfair. We’re looking forward to going out, playing against them, and showing the game full respect.

“I became very good friends with Nate when we were at West Brom. We’re still in contact, our families know each other and spend some great time together.

“A lovely guy and a touch on the quality in the squad, I know how good of a player he is. He’s struggled with injuries this year so hasn’t played too much, but when he’s firing, he’s a top player.

“That speaks about the squad they have and it being high quality. Full respect to them when we go there and we’ll prepare just like any other game.”

Town have their own reasons to be motivated, with Kieran McKenna’s side in the midst of a tense battle for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Following back-to-back draws, the Suffolk side find themselves fourth in the Championship table, four points behind Middlesbrough and three points behind Millwall with a game in hand on both.

Boro’s surprise home defeat to Charlton Athletic opened the door, though, and Furlong knows there will be plenty more twists and turns to come between now and May.

He said: “We’re not stupid, we’re definitely aware of other results that go on, but the full focus is on us. If we do what we are capable of and what we believe in, we know we’ll be exactly where we want to be at the end of the year. Focus on us, take every game as it comes and not pay too much attention to anything else.

“Still a long way from the end. People outside can talk about what they think and what their predictions are, but for us it’s the same as it’s been all season, taking one game at a time. We’ve learnt from the last few that we’ve played and we’re just looking forward to the next one.

“There’s a few boys in the squad that have got different experiences — promotions, Premier League experience and Championship experience, it’s a massive collective.

“Any experience we’ve had before is great, but you can never tell what’s going to come in the last few games of the season. It’s just about getting on with it and seeing where you’re left.”

The schedule beyond the upcoming international break is looking incredibly busy right up until the final day of the regular season, where the Blues will play a total of eight matches in just 27 days.

Five of those matches are away from home, including three consecutive midweeks at Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Southampton.

“Playing in the Championship, you’re very well prepared for times like this,” Furlong said. “The Christmas period and the period that we’re in now with Saturday-Tuesdays, we’re very well prepared in the Championship with the schedule being what it is.

“We’ve also got a great squad with great squad depth. The staff do everything right to get us recovered and to get us prepped for games. There’s no real worry about that, it’s just the way it’s fallen.

“I’ve never had so many games cancelled and put into different slots, but it is what it is and we’ll be prepared and ready.

“Momentum is great. It is what it is, the Championship is difficult for a number of reasons and the schedule and number of games is a massive part of that.

“We look forward to it as football players, staff and managers. That’s what you play football for, the games. Reducing a few training days for games is what we love. Whilst it can be tough at times, we look forward to it.”

The 30-year-old added: “Pressure grows everywhere. Teams are trying to make the play-offs, avoid relegation and get into the top two. You get to the point in the season where everyone’s fighting for something and there’s only a very small amount of teams that aren’t really fighting for anything.

“Sometimes those teams are the most dangerous to play against because they’re so free and enjoying their football. It’s a relentless league for multiple reasons and there’s no easy games at any point in the season. Nerves might creep in for any team, it is what it is.”

Town have significant continuity across their backline, with Furlong having started each of the last 18 Championship matches, while Dara O’Shea has played every minute in the league this season.

The Republic of Ireland international took the armband last summer from outgoing skipper Sam Morsy, and Furlong felt he was destined to be a leader from their early days together at the Hawthorns.

He said: “I didn’t see last year with Sam, but I played with Dara when we were both very young at West Brom. Immediately I knew he was captain material of any team, it just so happened that he has been my captain later on in our careers.

“I always knew it was coming, he’s always getting the lads up as a lot of the boys do in the squad. He leads by example and leads the boys out in great spirit.

“I really like it here, I really enjoy it. Great people, great players, great staff, a club where everyone helps you to settle in. A long time ago I was already settled in and enjoying myself here. I really enjoy it here, I really like it and I’d like it to end on a massive positive at the end of the year.”

