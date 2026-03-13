U18s Host Arsenal

Friday, 13th Mar 2026 09:37 Town’s U18s are in action against Arsenal at Playford Road on Saturday afternoon (KO midday). Having beaten Leicester 3-1 at home last weekend, then lost 5-1 at West Brom on Tuesday, the young Blues remain bottom of U18 Premier League South, two points behind Birmingham but with two games in hand on the Midlands side. Arsenal are 11th. Photo: TWTD



