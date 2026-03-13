Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
East Anglian Derby Live on Sky
Friday, 13th Mar 2026 12:04

Town’s East Anglian derby against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday 11th April will be shown live on Sky Sports.

As previously announced, the game, in which the Blues will be looking to complete their first double over the Canaries since the 1992/93 campaign, will kick-off at 12.30pm.

Photo: Matchday Images



tractorboy100 added 12:32 - Mar 13
I think that this will be a good game! Ipswich want automatic promotion, and Norwich are avoiding relegation and will finish mid table! I was at Carrow Road in that season (92-93) when we (Ipswich) did the double! So the same again please will do nicely!!!!!!
