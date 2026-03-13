East Anglian Derby Live on Sky

Friday, 13th Mar 2026 12:04

Town’s East Anglian derby against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday 11th April will be shown live on Sky Sports.

As previously announced, the game, in which the Blues will be looking to complete their first double over the Canaries since the 1992/93 campaign, will kick-off at 12.30pm.

Photo: Matchday Images