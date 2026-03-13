Furlong: You're Aware But You Have to Make the Tackle

Friday, 13th Mar 2026 13:05 by Kallum Brisset

Town defender Darnell Furlong insists he cannot afford to be complacent as the threat of suspension looms.

Players who accumulate 10 yellow cards in the first 37 matches of the Championship season must serve a two-match ban, with Furlong currently only one booking away from reaching that tally.

Saturday’s trip to crisis club Sheffield Wednesday is the Blues’ final match before the cut-off, and the right-back is joined by teammates Azor Matusiwa and Anis Mehmeti in being 90 minutes away from successfully walking the tightrope.

Matusiwa has now gone a remarkable 16 matches without a card, while three of Mehmeti’s cautions have come since his January move from Bristol City.

Asked whether he needs to adapt his game, Furlong said: “Yes and no. You’re aware of it when you go in, but at the end of the day, if you’re required to make a tackle on the pitch, you have to make the tackle.

“You can’t go out there and be passive, that’s one of the worst things I think you can do. It’s tough to play like that when you need to be at full tilt the whole time.

“Whilst you’re aware of it, there’s not loads you can do in terms of avoiding it but you can try your best. For example, if I’m taking throw-ins, I won’t be wasting any time or things like that. Other than that, when I’m playing the game, you have to go about it as normal.

“I’ve been made aware that I’m on nine and have been for a few games. It’s something you’re aware of, but there’s not loads you can do in terms of saying ‘I’m not going to get a yellow’. If you’re called on in a situation and it happens, things don’t always go right in football.

“You can try to manage it with the set-piece situations, whilst you’re in there you’re full speed so there’s not a lot you can do.

“Azor’s done a brilliant job, he’s been on nine yellows for a long time. It’s not really a main focus for us, we’ve got a great squad with great depth that it doesn’t matter if someone was to miss a game or two. It is what it is, and we’ll just play the game as normal.”

Cédric Kipré was not able to reach the amnesty and entered double digits for bookings in the dying seconds of Town’s 3-3 draw with Stoke City on Tuesday.

His suspension seems likely to open the door for Jacob Greaves to start in the centre of defence for the first time since November after playing at left-back in each of his last four league appearances.

Furlong said: “Everyone in the building has unbelievable confidence in the squad. It’s not something that us players think about too much, we’ll just go out there and do the job when we’re asked.

“When those guys are back from injury or suspension, it’s an extra boost for the squad. There’s not too much attention on it, but it’s great when you have everyone fit and available to play.

“The squad depth is incredible. Whoever is called upon to do the job, the club has full confidence in that person. It’s a great squad to be a part of.”

The Blues’ trip to Stoke in midweek was yet another topsy-turvy clash on the road, where Kieran McKenna’s side overcame a two-goal deficit at half-time to lead 3-2 before conceding a controversial penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Reflecting on the result, Furlong said: “Definitely frustrated. The last two games haven’t fallen for us exactly how we wanted to. There’s still been some very good parts of those performances, especially the second half in both games which we’re proud of and we’ll continue to build on.

“It happens, we had an amazing second half to score the three goals and get to a point of winning, not just drawing. We’re massively frustrated, but it doesn’t change anything about how we go about the future. It just gives us more fire in our bellies to go and succeed again.

“It’s part of the game. You’re not going to have a completely comfortable season without mistakes, things going against you, and games that you win and lose. It is what it is.

“It’s not something we really look back on, it’s just onto the next and the game is done now.”

Town’s second goal on the night was scored by Jack Taylor, who executed a terrific bouncing volley after Furlong’s long throw was only half-cleared by the Potters’ defence.

“It was nice that it contributed towards a goal and getting us back on track in the game,” the 30-year-old added.

“It’s something that we practice sometimes but not all the time. Set pieces are such a big part of the game now, attacking and defending is going to be big in the last few games.”

Despite the late heartbreak, Furlong knows that the squad has no time to feel sorry for themselves as the busy Championship schedule continues.

The former West Bromwich Albion defender says the response in training at Playford Road this week has been positive.

He said: “It always is. We’ve lost games, drawn games, been through tough patches, we’ve had everything since I’ve been here. The group always bounces back, takes it as a positive and moves on.

“That’s one of the strengths of the group, we’re already charged up and ready to go, we don’t let things dent us too much. It’s part of the game, it happens, results do and don’t go your way.

“We’re really positive and we’re still in a great position in the league. We’d like to be a step ahead, but so would everyone else in the league. We’re just looking forward to the games that are to come.

“We just want to keep as many [clean sheets] as we can as it obviously helps us to win games. They happen and it happened at Wrexham when we conceded a lot of goals that we weren’t happy with.

“The brilliant thing about the group is that we go through it, we learn from it and we put things in place that make it not happen again or less likely to happen again. Big few games left of the season and we’re going to enjoy it.”

Furlong switches off from football with a strong passion for Formula One, and George Russell claimed victory in the first race of the season as the latest campaign got underway last Sunday.

He said: “A lot of changes, massive changes to the regulations which spices up the sport a little bit. I’m really glad it’s back. It’s nice to have it on the weekend to switch off and get away from football. I love the sport and I’ll definitely be watching as much of it as I can.

“I’ve always been a Lewis [Hamilton] fan, so wherever Lewis has been, I’ve kind of followed him. Mercedes are doing a great job and have got some great drivers. I like to see a few of the different guys doing well, but Lewis is definitely my favourite.

“Ferrari have struggled with their car over the last few years, so hopefully they’ve nailed these new regulations and he can have a good season.”

Photo: TWTD