IBC Apply For Planning Permission For Portman Road Car Park
Friday, 13th Mar 2026 13:38

Ipswich Borough Council (IBC) has applied for permission to build a new 718-space multi-storey car park in Portman Road.

The plans are part of the wider scheme to build an aquatics centre on the existing car park behind the Cobbold Stand, which also allows the club space to rebuild the stadium’s oldest stand going forward.

The proposed car park development will have spaces for 718 vehicles, among them 36 Blue Badge spaces, 26 dedicated bays for electric vehicles, 14 for motorcycles plus cycle parking. The eight-storey car park itself will house 655 spaces with 63 spaces in an adjacent surface area. 

Councillor Neil MacDonald, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said: “This multi-storey car park is a vital first step in delivering the Portman Road Masterplan.

“By approving the revised design and budget, we’re enabling progress on key developments like the new aquatics centre, while ensuring long-stay parking is maintained for residents and visitors.” 

Photo: IBC



LeightonBuzzardBlue added 14:07 - Mar 13
Exciting times for the club and for the town - only 26 bays for EVs seems like a bit of an oversight though?
2

EssexBloo added 14:16 - Mar 13
Is Ashton doing an interview on Radio Suffolk tonight? Will we be announcing planning permission for the new stand?
0

blues1 added 14:20 - Mar 13
EssexBloo. No, we won't. Cinsuderingvtheyre now putting new turnstiles in.to tge cobbold stand, thst won't be happening just uet
0

runningout added 14:43 - Mar 13
Not many Electric vehicle spots considering
0

USA added 15:06 - Mar 13
My first thought was not many EV spaces. However, it’s possible for an EV to charge elsewhere, there is no requirement for them to charge whilst parked. It’s convenient but not necessary so why spend the extra money on additional infrastructure?
0


