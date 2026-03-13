Davis Banned For Three Games
Friday, 13th Mar 2026 16:00
Town will be without Leif Davis for the next three games, the left-back having been banned for for violent conduct following an incident in the 1-1 draw with Leicester City last Saturday.
The suspension, which will see Davis miss tomorrow’s game at Sheffield Wednesday, next Saturday’s home match against Millwall and Birmingham’s visit to Portman Road following the international break on Easter Monday, relates to his first-half clash with Foxes defender Caleb Okoli.
Davis pulled the Italian’s hair, the Leicester player subsequently kicked out at the Town full-back, who then pushed Okoli over.
The Foxes claimed a penalty but referee John Busby, who later denied the Blues two spot-kicks which the PGMOL later admitted should have been awarded, spoke to both players without censure.
Davis, 26, accepted the charge but challenged the length of the ban but independent regulatory commission upheld the three-game suspension earlier this afternoon.
An FA statement reads: “Ipswich Town's Leif Davis has been given a three-match ban for misconduct during their EFL Championship match against Leicester City on Saturday 7th March.
“The defender's behaviour around the 27th minute wasn’t seen by the match officials at the time, but it was caught on video and The FA subsequently alleged that this constitutes violent conduct.
“Leif Davis subsequently admitted the charge but claimed that the automatic penalty was clearly excessive.
“An independent regulatory commission dismissed this claim and imposed the standard punishment of a three-match suspension for violent conduct. The regulatory commission’s written reasons will be published in due course.”
A Town statement reads: “The club acknowledges the violent conduct charge against Leif Davis, following an incident in last weekend’s game with Leicester City.
“The defender will now serve a three-match ban, effective immediately, beginning with this weekend’s visit to Sheffield Wednesday.”
Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton expressed his anger regarding the ban, which as well as the two penalty incidents against Leicester, comes days after Stoke were wrongly awarded a spot-kick which saw them net an injury time leveller against the Blues at the bet365 Stadium.
“Following a week of frustration regarding officiating, I am incensed by the timing, process and outcome regarding this incident,” Ashton said.
“We are currently awaiting written reasons, which we expect to be full, clear and transparent, and will reserve the club’s position until that point.”
The Blues are already without central defender Cedric Kipre for the next two matches after he reached 10 yellow cards, also in controversial circumstances.
The Ivorian’s ninth was given for his protests after not being awarded the late penalty against the Foxes and the 10th for the foul which led to the late spot-kick at Stoke, which was later confirmed to be an incorrect decision. Yellow cards can’t be appealed. His second of the season was given in the abandoned game at Blackburn Rovers in September.
Town are now short on defenders with Ashley Young not back from his hip injury until after the international break.
Ben Johnson seems set to replace Davis, while the Blues will be hoping Darnell Furlong at right-back can avoid a 10th yellow card and subsequent two-match ban before the cut-off at the end of tomorrow’s match at Hillsborough. Anis Mehmeti and Azor Matusiwa will be walking a similar yellow card tightrope against the Owls.
Photo: Action Images
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