Ashton Beyond Annoyed By Town's Week of Refereeing Woe

Friday, 13th Mar 2026 19:59 Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton says he’s “beyond annoyed” by the week of refereeing woe which has cost the Blues potentially four more points and the loss of Cedric Kipre and Leif Davis to suspensions. The referees’ body the PGMOL confirmed that the Blues should have been awarded two penalties by referee John Busby in last Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Leicester, the second in the dying seconds, which led to Kipre picking up his ninth booking of the season as the Ivorian protested he had been fouled. Similarly, Stoke City’s last-gasp penalty which claimed them a point against the Blues at the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday was later deemed to have been an incorrect decision by referee Thomas Kirk, Kipre picking up his 10th booking and a two-game ban for the alleged foul. Then today, it emerged that the FA has suspended Leif Davis for a clash in the Leicester game in which he apparently pulled the hair of Caleb Okoli, although video evidence suggests the initial clash was entirely inadvertent with other worse more deliberate infractions going on around the incident. “Frustrated, disappointed, beyond annoyed at a week of officiating, which I think has clearly cost us four points,” Ashton told BBC Suffolk. “Cost us Cedric Kipre for two games and now Leif Davis for three games. “I think Town fans who have got to know me over the four or five years of being here know I care passionately about this football club. Part of my role is to defend my manager, my players, my team and represent this fanbase to the best of my ability. “And right now the club’s hurting. I’m hurting, my manager’s hurting, the players are hurting, Leif’s hurting. “We are currently awaiting written details and full transparency of the decision-making process, but I am frustrated with the timing, the process and ultimately the decision. And I’m angry.” Ashton says he has kept in contact with Davis while the matter has been ongoing in the background and that the club weren’t able to present their case in the manner they would have liked. “I’ve spoken to Leif consistently over the last few days and I have to be tempered in what I say because I have to represent the football club, but I’d say to fans, read in the tone of my voice how I feel,” he said. “A lot of people are working hard at this football club trying to do the right thing by this football club and trying to build something really special. And we’re all frustrated with a week of officiating, Leicester game, Stoke game and now the Leif Davis three-game ban. “We were allowed only to make written submissions in the defence of Leif, we weren’t allowed to go and make our case face to face, and, as I’ve said, I’m currently awaiting detailed transparency on that decision-making process, and I reserve the club’s position until I’ve had that.” Regarding the Blues’ week of refereeing woe more generally, Ashton added: “Again, read the tone of my voice. I speak to a number of clubs consistently across the Premier League and the Championship and I think all we ask for is consistency, consistency in decision-making. “And I think the fans, the 30,000 fans who are in Portman Road week in, week out, the amazing travelling fans [feel the same]. “The incident with Leif will be shown on social media and a variety of platforms and if you look at both penalty boxes, every time there is a corner for a home team or an away team, it’s like WWE wrestling in the box. “And all I ask is consistency of decision-making, whether that’s in the Premier League or whether that’s in the EFL. And right now, I’m extremely frustrated at that.” Asked whether he has now changed his mind on the introduction of VAR into the Championship, having said he was no fan during the Blues’ season in the Premier League, Ashton added: “We were subject to VAR for the first time in the Premier League last season and I don’t think that the challenge is ultimately with VAR, I think it's the implementation of VAR. “VAR is not currently doing what it was originally set out to do. It was made very clear to us when we experienced VAR that VAR was there to deal with clear and obvious. Again, I repeat the words, clear and obvious, so that's a clear and obvious error. And the creep beyond clear and obvious is very obvious for everyone to see now. “I do think we need to assist referees. VAR in its current format I would not support in the Championship, no chance. I think it detracts from this amazing sport and this amazing game. “But I do think referees need assistance with clear and obvious errors, which we've talked about and what we've suffered in the last seven to 10 days.” Meanwhile, Ashton confirmed the Blues voted in favour of extending the Championship play-offs to six teams from the start of next season. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



bluelad7 added 20:17 - Mar 13

Both of Kipres bookings should be void. Simple. Disgraceful that they come out and say the ref has fecked up that not only lost us points but also create a suspension. Corrupt or just incompetent. 3

brazilblue added 20:19 - Mar 13

Not even allowed to contest the decision. It's farcical how bad the officiating is and the absolute lack of accountability, yet players can be retrospectively punished for seemingly nothing. Could just about stomach one game ban, but three for that is utterly ridiculous. 2

jas0999 added 20:27 - Mar 13

Yes, a terrible week of decisions. But seriously?! We haven’t heard from Ashton for a while - sounds like he’s making excuses as to why we are well behind where we need to be right now. Perhaps focus on not turning up first half against Leicester and Stoke.





I’m not defending the refereeing this past week, it’s been atrocious. But was Ashton critical against Derby at home when the ref played sixteen minutes of added time, and awarded a soft penalty. Debatable penalties given in our favour at Birmingham and at home to Preston to bail us out of trouble. Probably not.



The overall standards this season has however been extremely poor. We have had some Ho our way. Some against. Unless we want VaR in the championship, that’s how it is unfortunately. -3

Edmundo added 20:42 - Mar 13

Someone to assist the referee? Like assistant referees, running the touch line you mean?

Pity that they are, more often than not, spineless yes-people who use a flag like a visual echo of the referee's decision. 1

runningout added 21:01 - Mar 13

we are better than whining about referees etc… Pull our socks up and it’ll be no problem 1

Bluewhiteboy added 21:01 - Mar 13

Jas agree. He knows the owners probably think the same of his performance this and last season. Backed the club superbly and not been repaid 1

peterleeblue added 21:11 - Mar 13

Edmundo. AR's at this level have a communications kit. They will be talking to the ref through all decisions in field of credibility and assisting in blind side offences. He can only feed in what he sees to the Ref. Ultimately its the refs call.



0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments