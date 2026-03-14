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Five Changes and Philogene Back on the Bench
Saturday, 14th Mar 2026 14:05

Town have made five changes for this afternoon’s game at Sheffield Wednesday, while Jaden Philogene returns to the bench for the first time since suffering his MCL injury in the Blackburn game in mid-January.

Ben Johnson comes in for the suspended Leif Davis at left-back and Jacob Greaves takes over from Cedric Kipre, also banned, at left centre-half.

Dan Neil replaces Jack Taylor in midfield alongside Azor Matusiwa, who is OK to start despite being subbed with a hamstring injury during the 3-3 draw at Stoke on Tuesday.

Sindre Walle Egeli comes back wide on the right and ex-Owl George Hirst is at centre-forward with Wes Burns and Ivan Azon dropping to the bench alongside Taylor, Philogene and Elkan Baggott, among the subs for the first team for the second time this season.

Matusiwa, right-back Darnell Furlong and forward Anis Mehmeti all go into the afternoon on nine yellow cards with a 10th leading to a two-game ban but with today’s fixture the cut-off with 15 triggering a suspension of three matches from now on.

Sheffield Wednesday make one change from the team which drew 1-1 at home to Watford on Tuesday with former Blues loanee Dominic Iorfa coming into the defence.

Nathaniel Chalobah, brother of one-time Town loanee Trevoh, is back on the bench after injury.

Sheffield Wednesday: Charles, Fusire, Palmer (c), Iorfa, Otegbayo, Adaramola, Heskey, Thornton, Ingelsson, Lowe, Yates. Subs: Stretch, McGhee, Emery, Johnson, Chalobah, Nakamba, Ndala, Grainger, Moses.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Johnson, Matusiwa, Neil, Walle Egeli, Mehmeti, J Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Baggott, Cajuste, Taylor, Burns, McAteer, Philogene, Akpom, Azon. Referee: Tom Reeves (Birmingham).

Photo: Matchday Images



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Monarch_Blue added 14:08 - Mar 14
This could be KM’s biggest call since he took charge. By selecting Matusiwa, Furlong, and Mehmeti (all facing a two game ban if booked), and therefore running the risk that all plus Davis and Kipre could miss the Millwall game next weekend. We'll know by around 5:00 pm. if this was positive action or foolhardy recklessness!!!
1

jas0999 added 14:10 - Mar 14
Great to see JP back.

Three points a must!
1

blueboy1981 added 14:15 - Mar 14
Lets see if McKenna’s misfiring misfits turn up before the 45th minute today ?
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