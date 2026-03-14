Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Saturday, 14th Mar 2026 15:54 The Blues’ Championship game against rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough remains 0-0 at half-time. Town made five changes from the team which drew 3-3 at Stoke City, while Jaden Philogene returned to the bench for the first time since suffering his MCL injury in mid-January. Ben Johnson came in for the suspended Leif Davis at left-back and Jacob Greaves took over from Cedric Kipre, also banned, at left centre-half. Dan Neil replaced Jack Taylor in midfield alongside Azor Matusiwa, who was considered OK to start despite being subbed with a hamstring injury at Stoke on Tuesday. Sindre Walle Egeli came back wide on the right and ex-Owl George Hirst was at centre-forward with Wes Burns and Ivan Azon dropping to the bench alongside Taylor, Philogene and Elkan Baggott, among the subs for the first team for the second time this season. Sheffield Wednesday, already consigned to League One for next season, made one change from the team which drew 1-1 at home to Watford on Tuesday with former Blues loanee Dominic Iorfa coming into the defence. Nathaniel Chalobah, brother of one-time Town loanee Trevoh, was back on the bench after injury. The Blues threatened for the first time in the eighth minute, Neil playing in Hirst on the left of the area, but the striker’s shot was blocked and diverted out for a corner by Gabriel Otegbayo. Three minutes later, following a long spell of Town possession, Clarke shot low through to Wednesday keeper Pierce Charles. On 13, Mehmeti twisted and turned to work himself space on the edge of the area before hitting a well-struck low effort which Charles saved but couldn’t hold onto. The Blues kept the ball in the final third and Matusiwa hit a shot which was blocked but almost fell loose in the area. As the game reached the quarter-hour mark with the Blues still in total control, Mehmeti was found in space on the edge of the area but the Albanian’s strike was blocked by Otegbayo. The Owls saw more of the ball for a spell but without threatening, Jarvis Thornton crossing behind Christian Walton’s goal in the 25th minute. The game became very flat before the Blues’ fans tried to inject some noise into a pre-season-like atmosphere, then Matusiwa burst forward with the ball through a number of players on halfway to inject some excitement. In the 34th minute, Town might have gone in front, Neil playing a delightful ball over the top for Mehmeti, who had managed to get behind the Owls backline and stay onside but the former Bristol City man was unable to take it down over his shoulder. A minute later, Walle Egeli shot against home skipper Liam Palmer. Two minutes later, Sean Fusire struck the Owls’ first effort of the game, but Walton was able to claim without too much trouble. The Blues might have opened the scoring in the 39th minute, Neil hitting a shot from the 18-yard line which Charles parried out to his left. Walle Egeli was first to it but from a tight angle missed the target when he will feel he should have done better, Town eventually winning a fortuitous corner on the left. From the flag-kick, Darnell Furlong wasn’t far away from his first Town goal, the right-back rising high to send a header towards the top corner, however, Svante Ingelsson nodded off the line. Just before the fourth official indicated an additional minute, Clarke found himself in space well into the area but was unable to get the ball properly under control as he held off his man and it ran harmlessly through to Charles. A third lacklustre first half in a row from Town, who had dominated against the already relegated Owls, but while rarely looking likely to break the deadlock, Furlong having gone closest with his header with Neil and Clarke having forced Charles to make saves but none above the routine, while Walle Egeli ought to have made more of his rebound opportunity. At the other end, Wednesday had showed little danger. As was the case against Leicester and Stoke, the Blues will have to significantly up their performance in the second half. Sheffield Wednesday: Charles, Fusire, Palmer (c), Iorfa, Otegbayo, Adaramola, Heskey, Thornton, Ingelsson, Lowe, Yates. Subs: Stretch, McGhee, Emery, Johnson, Chalobah, Nakamba, Ndala, Grainger, Moses. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Johnson, Matusiwa, Neil, Walle Egeli, Mehmeti, J Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Baggott, Cajuste, Taylor, Burns, McAteer, Philogene, Akpom, Azon. Referee: Tom Reeves (Birmingham). Photo: Matchday Images



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johnwarksshorts added 15:57 - Mar 14

What is wrong with us. Why oh why can't we have a decent 1st half. Just ponderous dire football. I hope KM sorts it out. I'd take Egerli off for Burns. 7

AJW1971 added 15:58 - Mar 14

Too slow, too narrow, utter garbage

Need Burns on for Egeli 7

Lightningboy added 15:59 - Mar 14

Pathetic "effort" so far.



We're a helluva Long way from the team of 2023/24. 7

Tellitasitis added 16:01 - Mar 14

Same old same old no passion, speed nothing.

Egeli should not be on the pitch why do we persist... because another Mckenna dud got to play him cos we are 17.5 mil down.

Utter rubbish fell asleep during first half with how results have gone today so far you would thought you would see some real passion out there but again we are waiting to go a gaol down before we do anything. 5

blueboy1981 added 16:02 - Mar 14

Another 45 non productive minutes from the misfiring misfits ! - why make excuses and keep denying such ?

Or do we blame the Referee again today ? 4

tractorboy2421 added 16:03 - Mar 14

What is wrong with us .. there's no point trying to start playing in the 2nd half.we need to start winning again or we'll end up in the playoffs 2

jas0999 added 16:04 - Mar 14

Lacklustre and pedestrian. Whatever happens in this game, rather than just blame the ref, I hope Ashton is reminding his manager football is played over two halves.



I’m sure we will go on and win, but there is something seriously wrong. The manager has failed again to motivate the players from minute one. Very poor. 3

TimmyH added 16:04 - Mar 14

Really really mediocre slow stuff from us...still useless against a defensive minded side. 3

blueboy1981 added 16:06 - Mar 14

….. we’ve got the normal ‘one trick’ to come as yet - between 60-70 minutes !!

Will it work ? 4

Tellitasitis added 16:09 - Mar 14

Does Ian Westgate bore anyone else beats on about how slow Sheffield are being slow well I have a idea score a goal then 1. It won't matter and 2 . Maybe they might speed up 2

bluelad7 added 16:59 - Mar 14

Am I really reading all these comments and thinking there are a load of budgies posting these. Crazy comments going to completely ignore all of them. 1

Tellitasitis added 17:02 - Mar 14

Bluelad7 notice you only have an opinion after the game has finished...you must be happy watch that Shit. We were lucky again FACTS. 0

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