O'Shea: I'm Proud of Our Patience

Saturday, 14th Mar 2026 19:00 by Kallum Brisset

Town captain Dara O’Shea was pleased with the Blues’ patience as two late goals earned a 2-0 victory over relegated Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

After what was a largely uninspiring 78 minutes, Iván Azón’s close-range finish eventually broke the deadlock when he slotted home from Ben Johnson’s inswinging cross.

Jack Clarke won a penalty and dispatched it himself five minutes later to wrap up the points and help the Blues’ climb up to third in the Championship table.

Although Wednesday are still yet to win a home match this season, O’Shea praised the Owls for their character but was ultimately proud of his side for finding a way through a resilient defence.

“They are where they are in the league, but they don’t play like they’re there,” he said. “Massive respect to them for that. It’s not easy when you don’t have much to play for in the season, but I really respect the way they came out today and played.

“They’re a really tough team, they’ve got some massive threats and they play a really nice and dangerous style of football. We always knew that today was going to be difficult, it wasn’t going to be easy. It was about getting that first goal and it took us a long time to get that.

“I’m proud of how patient we were. There’s a lot of games where we haven’t been that patient and we’ve tried to rush things and got frustrated.

“We knew today was going to take either a magic moment or late on in the game to get in front, so I'm proud of how we understood that and how the game went.”

Town have been below par during the first half in each of their last four matches, having found themselves behind at half-time in their recent draws against both Leicester City and Stoke City.

The opening 45 minutes were a similar story at Hillsborough, with Darnell Furlong’s header the closest the Blues came to taking an early lead.

Discussing their recent starts, O’Shea said: “It was a really weird first half, I think everyone felt that. We were just a bit too disjointed, I didn’t feel like we were flowing the way we normally flow and it was difficult.

“We had a few changes come in with lads who haven’t played, but I thought they were really good today, they stepped in and have been training really well. As we grew into the game, our flow got there and we were putting nice passages of play together.

“We were getting in dangerous areas, it was that final product that let us down at times in that first half. As a whole, it doesn’t matter how you win the games now. Come this part of the season, all that matters is the result at the end and we’re on the right side of it against a team that are good, have massive respect for, and are a really dangerous side.

“I don’t think it’s been a lack of trying or intensity in some of those games. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go your way and it’s a bit frantic.

“Every team that we play, you can tell that they’re up for it. We watch all the games previous, they come and play us and they’ll play a totally different way and style.

“It does take a small bit of time to adapt to them in the games because maybe we’re not prepared for it, but we prepare as best as possible as we know how many different possibilities they can play.

“I’m proud of how we’re reacting to that. We’re not letting that first half become the whole game, the most important thing is finding a way and we have again today.”

Leif Davis and Cédric Kipré were both unavailable due to suspension, with Jacob Greaves returning at the heart of defence and Ben Johnson filling in at left-back.

They were rewarded with a 14th clean sheet of the campaign and second on the road this calendar year.

“Any clean sheet we’ll take and welcome with open arms, the best thing as a defender is to get one of them,” O’Shea said.

“The lads who stepped in today were outstanding. Jacob’s been in and out playing left-back, but today he was back in his preferred position at centre-back. I thought he was brilliant and really easy to play alongside. It doesn’t matter who I play with or who the lads play with, because we train so well and hard for it to feel seamless.

“Ben came in today, it’s not his position on his weaker side, but I thought he was amazing, played a massive part for the goal and he was relentless today. He hasn’t played a lot of football, so to be able to be called upon, step in and put a performance in against a tough side is something that he should be proud of and the group should be proud of.

“Each and every day, the lads who aren’t playing are pushing us as much as we’re pushing them. That’s what it’s got to be to the end of the season.”

Results elsewhere also went in favour of Kieran McKenna’s side, with Town leapfrogging Millwall into third after they let a lead slip in losing at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Second-placed Middlesbrough conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at home to Bristol City, a result that now leaves the Teessiders only two points above the Blues having played a game more.

O’Shea said: “You can say there isn’t pressure, but there is at the end of the day. Lads can feel that, we’ve spoken between ourselves, we’re trying to keep that out and we’re trying to focus on what’s in the group and what we can do.

“The main thing for us and the fans is that we can only affect what we can affect. That’s us stepping onto the pitch and trying our best. I can’t say any one of us hasn’t tried today or hasn’t tried in previous games. That’s what we need to be proud of and something we need to implement in games.

“Of course the pressure is there come the end of the season, results go your way and don’t go your way and that’s football. We can’t look too far ahead, we can’t look at others’ results, we’ve got to focus on ourselves.

“Each and every one of us has a massive part to play to the end of the season. It doesn’t matter if we’re starting every game or only played a couple of minutes this season, everyone’s got the same job and the same role.

“The fans have got a massive job and they’re helping us a lot, we can really feel that. You look at that away end and think that’s amazing, it’s such great following and we can feel the passion and frustration at times.

“It’s never going to be plain sailing in this league, so the main thing is just to be happy and proud that we’re on the right end of the result today.”

Photo: TWTD