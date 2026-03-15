Pedersen: I Have the Biggest Respect For How Ipswich Has Been Rebuilt

Sunday, 15th Mar 2026 00:27

Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen felt his players should be proud to have competed as long as they did against a side as strong as Town during their 2-0 defeat at Hillsborough and says he plans to talk to Blues manager Kieran McKenna to sound him out on what the Owls can learn from Town as administration-hit, League One-bound Wednesday look to rebuild.

The South Yorkshire club, bottom of the table and with relegation having been confirmed almost a month ago, held out until the 78th minute when Ivan Azon netted his fifth goal for the Blues, then five minutes later top scorer Jack Clarke converted his fifth penalty of the season and 13th strike in total to complete a victory which sees Town move back to third.

“We really gave it a go today.” Pedersen said. “We knew to play against Ipswich, they have maybe the most interesting and the best individual team in the league and with a top manager they have a really, really good cocktail, so it was a big job for the boys today.

“We also knew that intensity would be a key thing and in the third game in the week, we also knew to have this mentality together with the body, it could be a challenge.

“And after seven or eight minutes when the body really starts to work, we came really well into the game and we played really, really strongly defensively in the first half.

“It was difficult for them in the first half and we had some good transitions where we also could have created something.

“In the second half we had some challenges in the first six or seven minutes, they changed some things on our right side, then we changed [ourselves] and then we started to control and we had a really good period in the last three of four minutes before the goal.

“We were strong there, especially after the subs after 60 or 65 minutes, then we had a really, really good period.

“But the goal, we had a good press, we won the ball and then we lost the ball, then it was a transition against us.

“And then after this it’s really difficult to come back against such a strong team like them, but the boys again gave everything on the pitch and, as I said in the dressing room, ‘Guys, I love to see that you are disappointed because you want more, but I also think you have to be proud to compete such a strong team for such a long time’.”

Regarding the penalty decision, Clarke having been fouled by Sean Fusire, Pedersen was less than convinced.

“I have not seen that again,” the Dane admitted. “It was my not feeling it was a penalty when I saw it in the game but I have not seen that again.”

Pedersen is set to quiz Town counterpart McKenna about the way the Blues rebuilt following the 2021 takeover as Wednesday begin a similar process of regeneration next season in League One.

“I think we can always learn and I think if we look back at Ipswich four years ago and what they have done, then I have the biggest, biggest respect for what they have done,” he added.

“And one thing is on the pitch, the other thing is off the pitch. How they have rebuilt this football club, it’s amazing.

“I have a meeting with him in the national team break to speak with him and the people from Ipswich about what we can learn from them. He’s a great manager, so, of course, I can learn something from him.”

Photo: TWTD