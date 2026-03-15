Town Women Return to Action at Home to Durham

Sunday, 15th Mar 2026 09:51

Ipswich Town Women will be looking to lift themselves off the bottom of WSL2 once again when they host Durham at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester this afternoon (KO midday).

Portsmouth climbed back above the Blues following their shock 2-0 victory over leaders Charlton at the Valley on Wednesday, the Addicks’ first league defeat of the season, although with Town having two games in hand.

Prior to almost a month without a match, the Blues claimed a point by drawing 1-1 with the South Londoners in Colchester, maintaining their unbeaten league start to 2026, which also included a 2-1 victory over Pompey, which had moved them out of the one relegation spot and ahead of the Hampshire side.

Durham are fourth-bottom of the table and also in the relegation battle, only three points ahead of the Blues with Town also having a game in hand on the North-East side.

Interim-manager David Wright, who remains undefeated in WSL2 since he took charge, is pleased to finally be returning to action and with none of the players who have been away with their national sides having reported injuries.

“Can’t wait, really looking forward to it,” he told TownTV. “We’ve had a number of girls away on international duty, which is great for them to represent their countries and great for us as a football club to have the girls away representing their countries.

“The girls who were behind here trained great for the last two weeks, but with a game on the horizon, that’s what we’re looking forward to.

“Everyone’s come back fine, which is good. That’s obviously a concern, we’ve got so many players away that may come back with a few niggles and bits and pieces, but they’ve all come back in good health.”

Regarding Durham, he added: “It’s going to be a tough game, they’re really direct in terms of their attacking. Once they’re in possession, they really try and move the ball through the pitch and will try and get into our final third as quickly as they can.

“They hold a real threat so we know what’s coming, but we’ve had a good week’s worth of training building into it. We’ll have a game plan and it’s down to us to try and execute that.”

Photo: Matchday Images