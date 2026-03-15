U18s Beat Arsenal to Climb Off Bottom

Sunday, 15th Mar 2026 10:17

Town’s U18s climbed off the bottom of U18 Premier League South after a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

The Blues took the lead in only the third minute when Bobby Sains rolled a free-kick just outside the area to Charlie Compton (above), whose shot deflected past Gunners keeper Remi Lupinski.

Town held on from there to claim three points which take them above Birmingham City with two games in hand on the Midlanders and also Norwich City two places and two points above them.

U18s: Bentley, Hammond (Ness 73), Berkeley-Agyepong, Duggins, Wilkinson, Sains, Adetiba, Compton, Ladegbaye, Eze (Pedder 64), Nicolaou (Boakye-King 64). Subs not used: Wreford, Olawole.





Photo: Matchday Images