Town Women Defeat Durham to Maintain 2026 Fightback

Sunday, 15th Mar 2026 14:31 by Asif Burhan

Ipswich Town Women maintained their unbeaten start to the league in 2026 under interim-manager David Wright with a 2-1 victory over Durham Women which saw them climb off the bottom of the WSL2 table ahead of this afternoon’s later games.

The three points moved the Blues from the foot of the division ahead of Portsmouth and level on 14 points with today’s opponents and Sheffield United.

Nine of those points have come in five games since the turn of the year, a remarkable turnaround for a team seemingly marooned in the single relegation position going into the Christmas break.

Five points behind Portsmouth at the end of 2025, they are - as it stands as Pompey take on Bristol City - a point above them having played fewer games than the three teams around them.

The international break meant it has been almost a month since Ipswich Town last played but they showed no signs or rustiness at a sunny JobServe Community Stadium.

Wright rung the changes from the highly-creditable home draw against league leaders Charlton Athletic. There was no place in the starting line-up for either top scorer Rianna Dean or top assist provider, Sophie Peskett.

The changes were vindicated straight from the kick-off. The home side were on the front foot from the first whistle attacking down the right flank with Princess Ademiluyi, making her first start for Ipswich Town, a constant problem for the Durham backline.

Ipswich Town took the lead which their fast start merited in the seventh minute when three of Wright's January signings combined. Colette Cavanagh sent a raking pass down the right side where Ava Baker controlled before firing a low centre which beat Durham goalkeeper Catriona Sheppard. Ademiluyi showed great dexterity to readjust her body to steer the ball into the net as she fell. The striker on loan from Gotham FC celebrated her first goal for Ipswich Town by firing off an imaginary bow.

Durham did not create a clear opportunity until the 21st minute. Mariana Speckmaier turned Boswell on the left and her cross was hooked on by former Blues loanee Lucy Watson at the near post. Striker Mollie Lambert prodded her volley towards the far post but just missed the goal.

Ademiluyi remained a menace to the Durham backline, narrowly failing to connect with an attempt at a bicycle kick after more incisive wing play from Baker.

From the resultant corner, she tested Sheppard again with a snap-shot on the turn. She blotted her copybook soon after by collecting a needless booking for belting the ball into the stand in frustration after conceding a free-kick.

In the 32nd minute, Lambert forced Town goalkeeper Natalia Negri into her first save, scrambling the ball wide after the Durham striker sent a bobbling shot at goal from another Speckmaier centre. The visitors were immediately made to pay for their profligacy.

Ademiluyi began the move by changing the point of attack with a clever lay-off to Kit Graham. The midfielder then beat the Durham offside trap by sending Baker free down the right once more. Her cross was once more slightly behind the player in the middle but, as earlier, Lucy Ashworth-Clifford checked back to slot the ball under Sheppard.

There was a reprieve for Ipswich in the final minute of the half when a swirling free-kick from Watson out wide evaded everyone to bounce into the net. However, the goal was correctly ruled out for offside against defender Dee Bradley, who ran across Negri and interfered with her attempt to collect the ball.

Durham made two changes at the break but Ipswich continued to look more dangerous. In the 50th minute, Ashworth-Clifford slid a ball down the channel for Ademiluyi, who tested Sheppard again with a toe-poke at full stretch.

Six minutes later, Durham captain Sarah Wilson defied the odds to clear the ball off her own goal-line with Ademiluyi poised to score again after Sheppard could only spoon Baker's volley up into the air.

In the 72nd minute, Durham gave themselves fresh hope with a stunning strike from long range. Two of the substitutes combined when the impressive academy graduate Grace Collinson carried the ball along the left and laid it back for Tyler Toland, who let fly from 35 yards. Her dipping shot swerved beyond Negri in the Ipswich Town goal.

Moments later, Blues midfielder Cavanagh almost scored the goal her all-round performance warranted as she crashed a long-range drive against the crossbar.

In the 85th minute, Negri atoned for her own mistake when she flapped at a right-wing cross but recovered to smother Lily Agg's shot from close range.

Thomas then had an opportunity to make the game safe but her shot on the turn was too close to Sheppard, who saved with her foot.

Nevertheless, Ipswich Town comfortably saw out five minutes of injury time to secure what could prove to be a decisive three points in the battle to avoid relegation.

Next weekend, the Blues attempt to maintain their good form at the City Ground when they travel to face mid-table Nottingham Forest. The following Saturday, they make their long-awaited return to Portman Road when they host Southampton.

Ipswich Town: Negri; Boswell, Peake, Wearing, Roe; Meena (Mitchell, 82), Cavanagh; Baker (Peskett, 77), Graham (O'Brien, 70), Ashworth-Clifford; Princess Ademiluyi (Thomas, 70).

Durham: Sheppard: Ayre (McFarland, 73), Wilson, Bradley; Blake (Toland, 46), Foster, Hepple, Ede (Collinson, 58); Watson, Lambert (Agg, 67) Speckmaier (Briggs, 46). Att: 875

Photo: Matchday Images